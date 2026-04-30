Geared Power BioTech Founder & CEO Gary Kellstrom, Jr. Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year® New Jersey Finalist

Gary Kellstrom, Jr. Finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year New Jersey Region Geared Power BioTech presenting at BioPartnering Conference

BioGuard UVC™ Gains Momentum as BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference Approaches

It is a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside so many inspiring business leaders.” — Gary Kellstrom, Jr., Founder & CEO, Geared Power BioTech

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geared Power BioTech today announced that its founder and CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., has been named a finalist for the highly prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2026 New Jersey Award . The award recognizes the creation of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact. Past New Jersey winners include Nikhil Lalwani of ANI Pharmaceuticals and Michael Intrator of Coreweave.This latest honor adds to Geared Power BioTech’s impressive momentum. The company’s flagship innovation, BioGuard UVC ™, has already earned the inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey” award, the “Leader in Life Sciences” title at the 2025 New Jersey Manufacturing Awards, bipartisan congressional support in the 2026 Appropriations bills enacted into law in February, and acceptance into the FDA’s Safer Technologies Program earlier this month.“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside so many inspiring business leaders,” said Kellstrom. “This recognition is already generating meaningful awareness as we advance toward FDA market clearance and full commercialization of BioGuard UVC.”Kellstrom will present BioGuard UVC™ at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference on May 12 at Liberty Science Center, offering investors, partners, and industry leaders a firsthand look at the company and its technology.BioGuard UVC™ is a wearable, filter-less pathogen-inactivation device that uses patented helical UV chambers to deliver 254 nm germicidal UVC, rendering airborne pathogens in exhaled breath nonviable before they reach others. Developed during the COVID-19 PPE shortages, it is designed as a single-patient reusable device for use in hospitals, emergency care, and long-term care settings.Kellstrom continued, “I want to thank the many organizations and individuals across New Jersey’s exceptional innovation ecosystem who have supported us on this journey. For a Life Science startup, we are extremely grateful to have the benefit of BioNJ led by President and CEO, Debbie Hart, their tag line says it all ‘Because Patients Can’t Wait’. In particular, I am also grateful to Cheri Hennessy for the nomination, and to Stephanie Cassano of NJMEP for her early guidance and introductions. We also extend sincere appreciation to the leadership and team members at New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA), Healthcare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ), NJ Business Action Center (NJBAC), NJ Commission on Science, Innovation, and Technology (NJCSIT), and NJEDA.”“Thank you to the entire EY Entrepreneur Of The Yearteam, including Program Co-Directors Joel Wagner and Taylor Murlane and Assistant Director Melissa Paszkewicz,” Kellstrom added, “Finally, I want to thank our outstanding team—Tom Denaro, Regulatory Affairs, Mark Lenker, Government Affairs, and Tony Spadaro, Marketing & Business Development, as well as Dennis E. González, Public Health Board Advisor—for their commitment and expertise.”Winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the YearNew Jersey Award will be announced on June 4. For more information about the program, visit EY Entrepreneur of the Year.About Geared Power BioTech Based in Wayne, New Jersey, Geared Power BioTech is commercializing BioGuard UVC™, a transformative medical device poised to redefine respiratory infection control for healthcare facilities, emergency response, and public health worldwide. For more information, visit https://GP-Bio.com or contact info@gearedpower.com.

2025 Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey - BioGuard UVC

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