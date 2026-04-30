New Platform Jobpeak Bridges Remote Jobseekers and the AI Training Economy

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Cognition-test qualification replaces resumes and interviews, opening AI support work to remote candidates across four countries.

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobpeak, a new platform connecting remote jobseekers with paid AI training and support work, has launched today. Replacing traditional resume and interview screening with a single 45-minute Cognition Test, the platform qualifies individuals for subcontract roles in data annotation, content classification, image tagging, and model evaluation. Operating across registered entities in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Jobpeak addresses a widening gap in how remote jobseekers access work in the rapidly expanding AI sector.

The training and refinement of large AI models depends on a global workforce of human contributors who annotate data, evaluate outputs, and classify content. Demand for this work has grown sharply, but access to it has not kept pace. Traditional hiring channels, built around resumes and interviews, struggle to identify the specific aptitudes the work requires, and many capable candidates are filtered out before they can demonstrate ability. Remote jobseekers, in particular, face an opaque market where qualifications are difficult to verify and entry points are scattered across closed networks. Jobpeak was built around a single principle: aptitude should be tested directly, not inferred from a resume.

At the center of the platform is the Jobpeak Cognition Test, a 45-minute assessment measuring the reasoning, attention, and judgment required for AI training work. There are no interviews, no resume requirement, and no minimum experience threshold — the Cognition Test is the qualification. Those who pass are placed into one of two active tiers — Basic or Advanced — based on assessment performance. All engagements are structured as independent subcontractor work, with payment issued bi-weekly. The model is deliberately simple: qualify once, then access paid work as it becomes available, without repeated applications or interviews.

The platform's infrastructure is built for scale, with a unified qualification standard that travels with the subcontractor regardless of geography. The launch marks Jobpeak's formal public introduction, supported by a compliance-reviewed advertising program and an expanded onboarding pipeline. The company expects subcontractor numbers to grow significantly. Jobpeak plans to expand into additional markets through 2026 and to bring its Professional tier online later in the year.

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