Sprouse Windows & Doors Debuts New Brand and Website, Building on Five Decades of Vinyl Manufacturing in West Virginia

Founded in 1972, Sprouse has grown into a regional manufacturer employing more than 80 team members at a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot facility.

Sprouse has earned its reputation through consistency and by showing up for customers with quality products and on-time delivery for more than fifty years.” — Chris Melton

NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprouse Windows & Doors , a longtime West Virginia manufacturer of high-performance vinyl windows and sliding patio doors, today introduced a new brand identity and website. The launch follows a similar refresh by its sister company, American Window & Glass, earlier this year. It signals a unified push by both manufacturers to better reflect the craftsmanship, innovation, and regional reach they've built over the last several decades.Founded in 1972 as a family business, Sprouse has grown over the years into a regional manufacturer employing more than 80 team members at a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot facility in New Martinsville. From that location, Sprouse designs and manufactures vinyl replacement and new construction windows, along with sliding patio doors, for dealers, distributors, builders, and remodelers across more than ten states."Sprouse has earned its reputation through consistency and by showing up for customers with quality products and on-time delivery for more than fifty years," said Chris Melton, President of Sprouse Windows & Doors and its sister company, American Window & Glass. "The new brand and website finally give Sprouse a presentation that matches the company it's become, and it sets the stage for the next chapter of growth."The company's growth has been built on a commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and dependable delivery, with precision at every stage of production. Sprouse continues to invest in energy-efficient technology and exclusive designs, supported by an experienced team and a network of quality suppliers across its distribution footprint.Sprouse and American Window & Glass are both backed by Santiago Investment Group, which invested in the companies in 2022 and 2023, respectively, to support their continued growth.“Sprouse is the kind of business that gets stronger the closer you look at it,” said Dan Sierra, Managing Partner of Santiago Investment Group. “The leadership of Chris Melton, President, and Charity Eddy, General Manager; the company’s operating discipline; its supplier relationships; and the loyalty of its customer base are all hallmarks of a well-run regional manufacturer. We’re proud to support Sprouse and American Window & Glass as both companies expand while holding on to what has made them successful.”The company remains rooted in West Virginia, where it continues to support local workforce development and community partnerships as it plans for additional regional growth in the years ahead.About Sprouse Windows & DoorsFounded in 1972 and headquartered in New Martinsville, West Virginia, Sprouse Windows & Doors designs and manufactures high-performance vinyl replacement and new construction windows, along with sliding patio doors, for professional dealers, distributors, and builders in more than ten states. For more information, visit: https://www.sprousewindows.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.