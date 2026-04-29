El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – April 29, 2026

April 29, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week. Ford Street Drainage Improvement Project Beginning on April 28, Ford Street will be closed between Galley Road and Seneca Road as part of an ongoing drainage improvements project near the intersection of Ford Street and Seneca Road. Drivers are advised to use Valley Street, Omaha Boulevard, Seneca Road, and Hathaway Drive during this closure.

View the Ford Street Drainage Improvement Project webpage. Beacon Lite Road Project Beginning on Monday, May 4, northbound Beacon Lite Road will be closed between Wakonda Way and Bricker Road as part of an ongoing project to upgrade Beacon Lite Road from gravel to asphalt, and improve curves, grades, and drainage. Northbound drivers are advised to detour via Wakonda Way, Aries Drive, Indi Drive, and Palmer Divide Road during this closure.

View the Beacon Lite Road Project webpage. El Paso County wishes to thank drivers in advance for their cooperation. Safety Reminders: Please reduce speeds in and around work zone.

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades. Short-notice traffic or construction changes are shared as DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and will appear in the following week’s “Weekly Update”. For information about additional ongoing projects:

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