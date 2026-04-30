INOKIM Takes On Phone Distraction at Shanghai 2026 — Tackling the $180B Micromobility Safety Problem

New INOKIM electric bike featuring built in Apple CarPlay display, fat tires and INOKIM signature green wheels. INOKIM 2026 Collection - The most technological scooter in the world. UL2272 certified. Shown against the Dubai skyline.

INOKIM debuts a new e-scooter and e-bike with a built-in smart connected display at Shanghai 2026 — eliminating phone distraction, micromobility's biggest risk.

If a rider is still dealing with a phone while moving, the system is broken. We built a new one.” — Kfir Ben Shooshan, Founder and Chairman of INOKIM

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global micromobility boom created a new reality: millions of riders moving through cities while constantly interacting with their phones. Navigation. Orders. Messages. Calls. This is not an edge case — it is the default behavior of modern urban riding. And it is one of the most dangerous. INOKIM is taking it head-on.At the Shanghai International Bicycle Show 2026, INOKIM unveils a new generation of electric scooters and e-bikes built around a single idea: eliminate the need to touch a phone while riding.A Built-In System, Not a WorkaroundInstead of relying on external mounts or improvised setups, INOKIM integrates a smart connected display directly into the vehicle. Everything the rider needs — navigation, incoming orders, communication, ride data — is placed directly in front of the eyes. No reaching. No looking down. No split attention. Just riding."Everyone accepted this behavior as normal," said Kfir Ben Shooshan, Founder and Chairman of INOKIM. "We didn't. If a rider is still dealing with a phone while moving — the system is broken. We built a new one."From Feature to Category ShiftMost of the industry focused on speed, range, and price. INOKIM is focusing on behavior. The company's new platform is not positioned as another upgrade — but as a shift in how riders interact with their vehicle. By moving the digital layer into the vehicle itself, INOKIM aims to reduce distraction at its source.Built for the Hardest UsersThis is not designed for occasional riders. This is built for the people who ride all day. INOKIM is already the vehicle of choice for more than 50,000 delivery riders around the world — couriers working with platforms such as Uber Eats, Wolt, and DoorDash who depend on their vehicle to earn a living. The system is engineered for real-world conditions: long hours, constant movement, and continuous decision-making. Hands stay on the handlebar. Eyes stay on the road. Control stays with the rider.Early Commercial TractionDemand from professional fleets is already moving. Mr. Pengu, a leading delivery operator in Greece, has placed a confirmed order for 500 units of the new INOKIM platform for its delivery fleet — one of the first large-scale deployments of the new system and a signal of where the market is heading.A Market Ready for ChangeMicromobility is now a global market estimated at over $180 billion, driven by urban congestion, rising costs, and the explosion of delivery services. Yet safety innovation has lagged behind usage. INOKIM is positioning itself at the intersection of safety, technology, and real-world usability — aiming to redefine what riders expect from their vehicles.Global Debut — Shanghai 2026 The full 2026 lineup will be presented at the Shanghai International Bicycle Show, May 5–8, 2026. Booth E1-0526. Industry partners, distributors, and media are invited to experience what may become the new standard in urban riding.About INOKIMFounded in 2009, INOKIM is one of the original premium electric scooter brands in the world, with hundreds of thousands of riders globally. The company is known for design, quality, and innovation in personal transportation.Media Contact:Kfir Ben ShooshanFounder and Chairman, INOKIMkfir@inokim.com

INOKIM OXO Dubai Edition – The New Flagship E-Scooter–•••

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