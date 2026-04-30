Dr. Magdalena Fosse Says Modern Relationships Require Curiosity and Discernment, Not One-Size-Fits-All Approach

Dr. Magdalena Fosse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 40% of U.S. adults reporting loneliness, Dr. Magdalena J. Fosse, relationship expert and sex therapist, is encouraging individuals and couples to embrace discernment, curiosity, and flexibility as they navigate intimacy and commitment in today’s evolving landscape.

Fosse, who specializes in a wide spectrum of relationship structures, from traditional monogamy to alternative commitment styles, helps individuals find the path that best aligns with their personal values and emotional needs.

In a recent episode of the GBH titled "How We Love: Polyamory 101 and beyond," Dr. Fosse is an author of The Many Faces of Polyamory, Longing and Belonging in Concurrent Relationships.

“Polyamory is not for everyone, and neither is monogamy,” says Dr. Fosse. “There are many types of relationships, and all come with their distinctive rewards and challenges. I am here to help individuals and couples explore what is right for them. Any relationship requires hard work, and I am here to help people answer those questions.”

Fosse highlights open communication as a foundational step in determining the right relationship structure. She notes that individuals must feel empowered to reassess their needs, ask questions, and evolve over time.

Dr. Fosse highlights curiosity and open communication as a foundational step in determining the right relationship structure. She notes that individuals must feel empowered to assess and reassess their needs as challenges arise, ask questions, and recognize their ability to evolve over time.

“Curiosity and kindness are always best. Perhaps one person in the relationship wants monogamy, and the other does not. That difference can have serious consequences. I am here to help couples and individuals face those uncomfortable truths and come to a healthy conclusion that is right for everyone.”

Fosse also points to the influence of environment and culture on relationship choices. In more progressive communities, non-traditional relationships may be more visible and accepted, while individuals who prefer monogamy may feel pressure or guilt.

“It is important for deep discernment to remain the deciding factor,” Dr. Fosse adds. “Healthy relationships require not only honesty, but transparency, openness, and accountability.”

She further notes the growing role of social media and digital influence in shaping perceptions of relationships, warning that curated online narratives can create confusion.

“A big factor I am seeing is how social media influences the way people think about relationships,” Dr. Fosse says. “Influencers and even AI can shape expectations, but a truly intimate relationship cannot be accomplished through a screen. You need a real human connection. Too many people are isolated, and many report loneliness. Staying connected to real people is critical.”

“Therapy is part of the process,” Dr. Fosse concludes. “It connects the past, present, and the future, helping individuals make the right choice at the right time.”

About Dr. Magdalena J. Fosse

Dr. Magdalena J. Fosse is a clinical psychologist, sexologist, and AASECT-certified sex therapist specializing in relationships, sexuality, trauma, and personal growth. She works with individuals and couples to help them navigate intimacy, communication, and evolving relationship dynamics.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Fosse is an educator, author, and President of the Psychodynamic Couple and Family Institute of New England.

To learn more about Dr. Fosse and her work, visit: https://drfosse.com/sample-page/

Dr. Magdalena J. Fosse is available for interviews.

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