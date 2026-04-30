Italian ceo Massimo Agostini is the creative mind and visionary behind the Gelso (Mulberry) Awards.

The Gelso represents a living link," Agostini noted. "From the white mulberries of central China and the Korean peninsula to the black mulberries of Iran and Turkey” — Massimo Agostini, Ceo Idea Prototipi

UDINE, ITALIA, ITALY, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the city of Udine transforms into Europe’s gateway to the East for the current edition of the Far East Film Festival (FEFF), running through May 2nd, the spotlight shines on the deep cultural bridge connecting Italy and Asia. At the heart of this connection is Massimo Agostini, the creative mind and visionary behind the Gelso (Mulberry) Awards.The "Gelso" is more than just an award; it is a profound tribute to the shared history of Friuli and the Asian continent. Agostini ideated the award to mirror the historical significance of the mulberry tree (Morus), a plant native to the temperate and subtropical regions of Asia that once fueled the silk industry in both China and Northern Italy.In a personal statement regarding the festival’s evolution, Massimo Agostini expressed his desire to: 'complete the circle of this cultural exchange by traveling to Asia to witness the ancient mulberry groves firsthand'."The Gelso represents a living link," Agostini noted. "From the white mulberries of central China and the Korean peninsula to the black mulberries of Iran and Turkey, this plant has nourished the silk road for millennia. To see them in their native soil is to understand the very DNA of the stories we bring to Udine."This year’s festival features a massive lineup of 75 films from Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The competition for the Gelso Awards, ideated by Agostini, includes high-profile titles such as: Blood Moon Rite by Phan Gi Nhat Linh; Another World by Tommy Kai Ching Ng; 5 Centimeters Per Second by Yoshiyuki Okuyama; My Name by Chung Ji-youngThe event opened with Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers and will conclude on May 2nd with the epic Blade of the Guardians by legendary filmmaker Yuen Woo-ping.Until May 2nd, Udine's city center is alive with over 100 cultural events, including: cultural workshops & conferences: exploring asian philosophy and traditions. Live performances: traditional dances and concerts in the public squares. Tastings that bring the authentic flavors of the East to the Mediterranean.The Far East Film Festival continues to prove that cinema is not just a medium for observation, but a catalyst for real-world connection—a vision brought to life through the symbolic "Gelso" awards and the reators like Massimo Agostini.

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