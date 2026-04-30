Altimetrik Named ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik

Altimetrik, an AI-first digital engineering company, named ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

As AI reshapes how software is designed and delivered, Altimetrik is ensuring that rigour scales with it.” — Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altimetrik , an AI-first data and digital engineering company, has been recognised as a “Major Contender” in the Everest Group Software Product Engineering Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026.The assessment evaluated 52 engineering service providers across the global software product engineering market, which Everest Group estimates at roughly $40 billion and projects to grow 6 to 7 percent this year. Providers were scored on market impact as well as vision and capability. Altimetrik’s revenue growth placed it among the faster-growing providers in the assessment.“The firm has built a strong presence through offerings across multiple industries, a diversified client portfolio, and a partner-led ecosystem emphasising collaboration with emerging data and AI partners such as OpenAI, Snowflake, and Databricks,” said Manukrishnan SR, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Its acquisition of SLK Software has helped it gain a foothold in the BFSI and manufacturing verticals, while dedicated CoE-led initiatives around holistic AI have further augmented its capabilities. An evolving IP portfolio centered on improving developer productivity reinforces its engineering strength.”Everest Group highlighted Altimetrik’s ability to serve a balanced client base across technology-led segments such as ISVs and internet companies, as well as service-oriented industries including financial services, health care and retail, with strong coverage across small, mid-sized, and large enterprises. The firm also earned recognition for its outcome-based and hybrid pricing models, which tie commercial terms to measurable client results rather than headcount or effort.“Being recognised by Everest Group as a Major Contender in software product engineering validates what we’ve believed from day one: that engineering discipline is the foundation every great product is built on,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. “As AI reshapes how software is designed and delivered, Altimetrik is ensuring that rigour scales with it. ALTi AIOS, our AI engineering operating system that embeds accountability and governance across the lifecycle, our partnership with OpenAI, and our recent inclusion in Google Cloud’s AI-native partner cohort are proof that we’re not just keeping pace, we’re setting the standard.”Learn more about Altimetrik’s software product engineering capabilities

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