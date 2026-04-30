Peter N. Wainman, CEO of Equator Pure Nature, seen with long-time advisor Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang

Wainman: Key Advisor Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang Praises Peter Wainman as the “Green Tony Stark” of Cleantech

I have known Peter Wainman for nearly thirty years. He is a true innovator. In my view, Peter Wainman is the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of cleantech ” — Sawasdi Horrungruang

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipper Standard®, the award-winning natural consumer products brand, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: Pipper Standard® Odor Defense, an advanced laundry series designed specifically for tropical climates. Powered by natural pineapple fermentation technology, it is Pipper Standard®’ s most advanced natural laundry solution to date.

For years, laundry detergents have been judged by “fabric safety” — protecting colors, preserving fibers, and rinsing clean. However, in high-humidity tropical environments, this is no longer enough. Persistent sweat, indoor air-drying, and humidity cause odors to survive the wash cycle, returning quickly and creating musty smells in clothes and gym bags.

Pipper Standard® Odor Defense addresses this challenge directly. Powered by ODOURCO® technology and natural soybean extract, the new series neutralizes deep-set odors (sweat, humidity, and pet) at the molecular level rather than masking them. Blended with the brand’s signature Pineapple Power fermentation technology and organic aloe vera, it delivers powerful cleaning while remaining gentle on fabrics and hands.

The launch was highlighted during a meeting between CEO and Founder Wainman - Peter Wainman (MIT ’92; Florida, USA) and long-time advisor Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang, a prominent Thai self-made billionaire and founder of numerous businesses, including Hemaraj Land and Development PCL, N.T.S. Steel Group, Nakornthai Strip Mill, and Sriracha Harbour.

Khun Sawasdi, who has served on Pipper Standard’s Board of Advisors for over a decade, commented: “I have known Peter Wainman for nearly thirty years. He is a true innovator. In my view, Peter Wainman is the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of cleantech — an MIT graduate who turned a personal health crisis into globally patented inventions that are transforming natural consumer products across Asia.”

Wainman - Peter Wainman responded: “I am deeply grateful for Khun Sawasdi’s guidance and friendship over nearly three decades. His strategic support and belief in our vision have been invaluable as Pipper Standard® has grown into a recognized leader in natural products across Asia.”

Pipper Standard® Odor Defense Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener are now launching across Asia.

About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry, baby, personal, and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Pipper Standard® formulations are powered by founder Peter Wainman’s globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. Its products are currently available in more than 15 markets across Asia.

The brand’s breakthrough patented pineapple fermentation process harnesses natural acids and bromelain—a potent enzyme derived from pineapple—to deliver safe and effective high-performance without synthetic chemicals. Widely recognized in skincare for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, bromelain makes Pipper Standard® personal-care products ideal for sensitive skin, while delivering versatile, multi-benefit performance across the entire home, laundry, baby, personal and pet-care range from a single fruit-based active ingredient.

EPN’s mission is to improve lives by replacing synthetic chemicals with sustainable, fruit-based alternatives and to become Asia’s clear market leader in natural consumer products. The company is guided by its focus on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” balancing financial success with strong social and environmental responsibility. Its motto is: “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.”

EPN and its affiliated companies (the Equator Group) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other key markets—collectively covering approximately 70% of global GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature received the prestigious “IP Champion 2023” award for outstanding intellectual property achievement.

EPN was co-founded by American entrepreneur Peter Wainman — widely recognized as the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of cleantech — and Thai businesswoman Sirilak Narongtanupone, who serves as Managing Director and is a widely respected advocate for sustainability and female leadership in business.

The founders have received multiple international awards for innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, cleantech, invention, and entrepreneurship. They and their business have been featured in CNBC Street Signs Asia (2018), MIT Technology Review (2019), APAC Network (2024), National Geographic (2024), and Schwab Network (2026).

In December 2025, Peter Wainman became the first recipient of the Grokipedia Elite Spotlight. In March 2026, he received the inaugural Grokipedia Elite entry, published at https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Wainman.



Web links:

Pipper Standard® (English): https://pipperbrand.com

Pipper Standard® (Thailand): www.pipperstandard.com

Pipper Standard® (Hong Kong): www.pipperhongkong.com

Pipper Standard® (Indonesia): www.pipperindonesia.com

Pipper Standard® (India): www.pipperindia.com

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.: https://equatorpurenature.com

Peter Wainman: https://peterwainman.com

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Entry: https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Wainman



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