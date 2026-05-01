Exclusive Merchandise from The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune -The Ghost in the Shell- Launches Globally

The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Exclusive Merchandise from The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Nagoya Venue TV Animation “THE GHOST IN THE SHELL” “Ghost in the Shell The Exhibition” Kansai Tour

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available in limited quantities for a limited time starting on May 1st

PARCO Co., Ltd. and KODANSHA Ltd. will offer original goods from ‘The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune -“The Ghost in the Shell” and The Path of Creation-‘ for overseas sale for a limited time from 2026/5/1 (Fri) to 2026/5/31 (Sun).

This exhibition held in 2025, which drew more than 65,000 visitors in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, is the first large-scale exhibition of manga artist Shirow Masamune, featuring his works including Ghost in the Shell, which has been selected for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival’s “Special Events” category. Interest in the exhibition remains strong one year after opening, with traveling exhibitions being held at various locations across Japan.

Amid the height of this popularity, a curated selection of goods previously sold exclusively at the exhibition will now be offered online to customers in the in overseas.

The product lineup includes T-shirts, caps, PVC pouches, and acrylic standees. With global excitement building ahead of the highly-anticipated broadcast of the new TV Animation “THE GHOST IN THE SHELL” scheduled for 2026/07, this sale gives fans in overseas a chance to purchase original goods which showcase the richly detailed artwork drawn by Shirow Masamune.

Overview

‘The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune -“The Ghost in the Shell” and The Path of Creation-‘

Sales Period: 2026/5/1(Fri) to 2026/5/31 (Sun).

**Please note that the start/end dates and times are subject to change.

Sales Site:

https://online.parco.jp/shop/e/e32779947/?utm_source=+pressrelease&utm_medium=global_pr_wire&utm_campaign=shirow_masamune

About the Sales Method

A curated selection of original goods from “The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune” will be sold for a limited time on ONLINE PARCO, PARCO’s official e-commerce site.

Sales Period: 2026/5/1(Fri)20:00 – 2026/05/31 (Sun) 7:59am (LA Time)

Sales Site: ONLINE PARCO (international shipping available through Buyee integration)

https://online.parco.jp/shop/e/e32779947/?utm_source=+pressrelease&utm_medium=global_pr_wire&utm_campaign=shirow_masamune

Notes:

· Sales of any product size will end once the planned quantity is sold out

· The start and end dates and times are subject to change

Shirow Masamune Profile

Born in Hyogo Prefecture. Manga artist and illustrator. Began working in the fields of manga and illustration in 1980, and made his commercial debut in 1985 with [Appleseed]. In 1989, he began serializing his representative work [Ghost in the Shell]. He also participated as co-director in the anime work [Black Magic M-66]. In addition, he has been active in a variety of creative fields, including games and art books.

【Related Information】

The Exhibition of ‘The World of Shirow Masamune -“The Ghost in the Shell” and The Path of Creation-‘ Nagoya Venue

・ Period: 2026/08/02 (Sun)–2026/08/16 (Sun)

・ Venue: Matsuzakaya Nagoya Store South Building 8F Matsuzakaya Hall

・ Organizer: “The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Nagoya Venue” Executive Committee

・ Planning and Production: KODANSHA Ltd., PARCO Co., Ltd.

・ Planning Cooperation: Seishinsha, Setagaya Literary Museum

・ Special Cooperation: Shirow Masamune

・ Graphic Design: Kei Sakawaki, Hiroaki Hitaka

Exhibition Official Website: https://www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp

Official X: https://x.com/shirow_ex

Ghost in the Shell Official Website: https://theghostintheshell.jp

Official X: https://x.com/thegitsofficial

Official YouTube Channel: account username @GhostintheShellChannel

Official Global Site: https://theghostintheshell.jp

【Related Information】

TV Animation “THE GHOST IN THE SHELL”

Based on the manga “The Ghost in the Shell”

by Shirow Masamune originally serialized

in YOUNG MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.

Director: Mokochan

Script: EnJoe Toh

Character Design and Executive Animation Director: Shuhei Handa

Music Director and Music: Taisei Iwasaki

Music: Ryo Konishi YUKI KANESAKA

Music Production: FlyingDog

Animation Production: Science SARU

Streaming July 2026

TV Animation "THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" 2nd Promotion Video

https://youtu.be/SyiptJcY9hA

https://theghostintheshell-anime.jp

X：@thegits_animeEN

Instagram：@thegits_anime

©2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

【Related Information】

“Ghost in the Shell The Exhibition” Kansai Tour

– The first-ever series-wide exhibition in the history of “Ghost in the Shell”

Venue: Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art, Gallery Wing 3F Gallery

Dates: Summer 2026 (Detailed schedule to be announced)

Organizer: “Ghost in the Shell The Exhibition” Kansai Tour Executive Committee

Official Website: https://www.tokyonode.jp/sp/exhibition-ghostintheshell/

Official Social Media: Instagram |X

©1995 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA・BANDAI VISUAL・MANGA ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved.

©2004 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA・IG, ITNDDTD

©Shirow Masamune・Production IG/KODANSHA All Rights Reserved.

©Shirow Masamune・Production IG/KODANSHA・GHOST IN THE SHELL ARISE COMMITTEE. All Rights Reserved.

©Shirow Masamune・Production IG/KODANSHA・GHOST IN THE SHELL: THE MOVIE COMMITTEE. All Rights Reserved.

©Shirow Masamune・Production IG/KODANSHA/GITS2045

©2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA Ltd.

©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA

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