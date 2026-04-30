Rivas & Associates Opens Fort Smith, AK Office to Strengthen Immigrant Advocacy

RIvas & Associates, an immigration law firm that serves clients nationwide, has opened a new office in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Rivas & Associates Successfully Opened Its New Fort Smith, Arkansas Office on January 31, 2026, Broadening Its Nationwide Immigration Legal Services

Establishing our Fort Smith location allowed us to be directly on the ground in Arkansas… Our ultimate goal is to keep families together and empower them to build their futures.” — Abogada Lorena® Rivas

FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivas & Associates, a leading immigration law firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to helping immigrants across the United States make their American dream an American reality, proudly announces the recent opening of its newest office in Arkansas.

Having officially opened its doors on January 31, 2026, the new establishment is located at 200 N Greenwood, Suite 1, Fort Smith, AR 72901. This strategic move represented a significant milestone for the nationally recognized firm, bringing its robust legal advocacy and comprehensive immigration services closer to the growing immigrant population in Arkansas.

The Fort Smith location was carefully selected to provide accessibility for families who previously had to travel long distances for top-tier immigration representation. By launching this branch, the firm solidified its commitment to breaking down barriers and providing direct, on-the-ground support.

Senior Attorney & CEO Abogada Lorena® Rivas, a proud daughter of Mexican nationals, emphasized the personal and professional importance of this new chapter, "My parents paved the way for me to serve and fiercely represent our community. Navigating the United States' immigration laws can be overwhelming and complicated, and no one should have to face that system alone. Establishing our Fort Smith location allowed us to be directly on the ground in Arkansas, providing the high-level legal representation, education, and affirmative and defensive strategies our clients need. Our ultimate goal is to keep families together and empower them to build their futures."

The addition of the Fort Smith office aligns perfectly with the firm’s overarching vision. Bringing these services to Arkansas supports the firm’s mission to change the lives of one million people through immigration advocacy, education, and community involvement.

Whether clients are facing complex deportation proceedings or seeking naturalization, the new Arkansas location now provides a welcoming environment to handle their legal needs.



About Rivas & Associates

Empowering Immigrants, Building Futures

Rivas & Associates is a leading immigration law firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to helping immigrants across the United States make their American dream an American reality. Founded by Lorena Rivas, the firm is known for its innovative approach, strategic advice, and unwavering dedication to seeking positive results for its clients and their families. Rivas & Associates offers representation in a wide range of immigration matters, from family-based petitions to deportation defense, naturalization, and more.

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