Region 4 WIOA Board Meeting January 21st @ 10:00am

📅 Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
🕘 Time: 10:00 AM –11:30 AM
📍 Location: Jefferson State Community College
Conference & Performing Arts Center
1850 Lay Dam Road
Clanton, AL 35045
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📅 Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
🕘 Time: 10:00 AM –11:30 AM
📍 Location: Jefferson State Community College
Conference & Performing Arts Center
1850 Lay Dam Road
Clanton, AL 35045
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