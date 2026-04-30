Region 1 WIOA Board Meeting 3/9/26 @ 11:00 am
Region 1 WIOA Quarterly board meeting
Calhoun Community College – Decatur Campus
Math, Science and Administration (MSA) Building, Room 150
6250 US HWY 31 North
Tanner, AL 35671
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