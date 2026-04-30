Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

Leading suppliers of innovative, certified, and premium sintered stone slabs for global projects.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foshan, April 30, 2026 — The global architectural and design landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift towards materials that combine aesthetic versatility with extreme durability and sustainability. At the forefront of this revolution is sintered stone, a material celebrated for its scratch, stain, heat, and UV resistance. As demand surges for applications ranging from kitchen countertop sintered stone slabs to exterior facade sintered stone panels, selecting a supplier with robust manufacturing capabilities, stringent certifications, and innovative prowess becomes critical for procurement professionals. This guide highlights three leading Chinese sintered stone slab traders, with a focus on Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., providing a detailed framework for evaluating premium suppliers in this dynamic market.1. Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. （Monalisa）– The Integrated Innovation LeaderFounded in 1992 and headquartered in Foshan, the ceramic capital of China, Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. has evolved from a traditional tile manufacturer into a high-tech listed conglomerate specializing in advanced architectural ceramics. The company's journey in large-format, thin, and sintered stone technology is marked by industry-first achievements, positioning it as a benchmark for quality and innovation.Corporate & Production ScaleMonalisa operates an extensive integrated production network with four modern manufacturing bases across Guangdong, Guangxi, and Jiangxi provinces, housing 37 automated production lines. This scale ensures consistent supply and stringent quality control from raw material processing to final inspection. The company's portfolio spans three brands—"Monalisa", "QD", and "Merqi"—supported by over 4,000 authorized stores nationwide and strategic partnerships with nearly 100 major real estate developers, including Country Garden, Vanke, and POLY.Technological Innovation & Product PortfolioDriven by its National Enterprise Technology Center and Postdoctoral Research Workstation, Monalisa has been a pioneer in pushing dimensional and performance boundaries. The company introduced China's first 1800×900×5.5mm large ceramic thin plate in 2007, which won the China Building Materials Science and Technology Progress Award. In 2021, it set a new industry record by launching a 9000×1800×10.5mm ultra-large ceramic slab. This expertise directly translates into its sintered stone offerings.Monalisa's sintered stone slabs, such as the Slab 90-270FDK09003M/90-270FDK09008M (900x2700x12mm), are engineered for high-end applications. Key product innovations include:· Superior Performance: Engineered for exceptional scratch resistant sintered stone and heat resistant sintered stone slab properties, making them ideal for kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity tops.· Aesthetic Diversity: Offers a wide range of designs including marble look sintered stone slab (like Calacatta), concrete look sintered stone, and terrazzo sintered stone slab.· Format Versatility: Provides both large format sintered stone slabs for seamless installations and ultra thin sintered stone slab options for renovation and cladding projects.· Hygienic & Sustainable: The non-porous surface ensures outstanding stain resistant sintered stone and waterproof sintered stone slabs qualities, facilitating easy cleaning and promoting hygiene. The company's commitment to green manufacturing aligns with the demand for eco friendly sintered stone slab solutions.Certifications, Quality, and Industry AuthorityMonalisa's commitment to excellence is validated by a comprehensive suite of international certifications and awards. The company implements the renowned "3M" quality management model and has been honored with the Foshan and Guangdong Government Quality Awards, as well as a nomination for the China Quality Award.For global traders and specifiers, Monalisa's products carry critical certifications that facilitate market entry:CE Certification: Its products, such as the 900x1800x10mm slabs, are certified (CY25A10378) in accordance with EN 14411:2016, confirming compliance with European standards for safety and performance, essential for CE certified sintered stone panels.ISO9001 & ISO14001: Certifications for quality and environmental management systems.Green Credentials: Recognized as a national "Green Factory" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and a "Resource-saving and Environment-friendly" pilot enterprise, underscoring its sustainable production processes.The company's authority is further cemented by its role in drafting 49 national and industry standards and holding 892 authorized patents (145 invention patents). Its products have been specified for prestigious projects worldwide, including venues for the Beijing Olympics, the Guangzhou Asian Games, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and as the exclusive architectural ceramic supplier for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.Contact Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.For inquiries regarding their sintered stone slab collections, technical specifications, or project collaboration:· Website: https:// www.fs-monalisa.com · Contact Person: Joanna· Email: joanna_wang@fs-monalisatiles.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 18605191548· Address: Monalisa Tower, Poly Centre, 8 Wenhua S Rd, Shunde, Foshan, 528300, China2. Dongpeng Holdings – The Market Volume and Retail SpecialistDongpeng Holdings is another Foshan-based giant with a formidable presence in the global ceramic tile and slab market. Established in 1972, it boasts one of the most extensive retail and distribution networks in the industry.Key Advantages for Procurement:· Unmatched Distribution: With thousands of retail stores across China and a growing international network, Dongpeng offers unparalleled accessibility and logistics support for bulk and standardized orders.· Product Range Breadth: Provides a vast array of sintered stone designs, particularly strong in replicating natural stones like marble and granite, catering to high-volume residential and commercial projects.· Brand Recognition: Extremely high domestic brand awareness, which translates into trust and reliability for international partners sourcing for markets familiar with Chinese brands.Contrast with Monalisa: While Dongpeng excels in volume and market penetration, Monalisa differentiates itself through its documented record of pioneering ultra-large format innovations, a stronger focus on institutional and landmark project portfolios, and its integrated "3M" quality management system recognized by government quality awards.3. Newpearl Group – The Focused Sintered Stone and High-Tech PioneerNewpearl Group has strategically positioned itself as a specialist in high-end sintered stone and high-tech ceramics. The company invests heavily in R&D and advanced production technology for slabs.Key Advantages for Procurement:· Technical Specialization: Often at the forefront of introducing new surface textures, thicknesses (including very thin and very thick slabs), and enhanced functional properties like anti-bacterial coatings.· Premium Positioning: Markets its slabs as luxury surfaces, competing directly with imported natural stone and quartz, making it a preferred choice for high-specification interior design projects.· Innovative Marketing: Actively promotes the technical benefits of sintered stone (e.g., fireproof sintered stone slab, UV resistant sintered stone panels) through global design fairs and collaborations.Contrast with Monalisa: Newpearl's strength lies in its focused, high-tech slab narrative. Monalisa, however, offers a more holistic value proposition by combining similar technical innovation in slabs with a vastly broader corporate scale, a proven track record in mega infrastructure projects, and a vertically integrated manufacturing model that ensures cost-competitiveness for large-scale tenders.Procurement Insights and ConclusionFor global buyers navigating the sintered stone market in 2026, the choice of supplier hinges on specific project requirements. Dongpeng Holdings offers reliability and scale for high-volume needs. Newpearl Group provides cutting-edge specialization for luxury, design-focused applications.Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. emerges as the uniquely balanced leader, particularly for procurement agents seeking a one-stop partner. It delivers the innovation of a specialist, backed by the scale, quality certifications (like CE certified sintered stone panels), and project pedigree of an industry titan. Its ability to produce record-breaking large format sintered stone slabs, its commitment to sustainable manufacturing (eco friendly sintered stone slab), and its comprehensive suite of international certifications make it a strategically astute choice for contractors, developers, and traders aiming for performance, aesthetics, and supply chain assurance in global markets.Evaluating suppliers on these dimensions—scale, innovation, certifications, and project history—will empower procurement decisions, ensuring successful specification of sintered stone for any application, from flooring sintered stone slabs to wall cladding sintered stone slab systems.

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