Globevisa Releases EB-5 Data: 15 Years of Green Card and Capital Success

A panoramic view of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River waterfront at sunset. The Globevisa team conducts an on-site due diligence visit at the Utah Cove Fort Geothermal Plant.

Globevisa shares its 15-year EB-5 track record, revealing over 680 I-526E approvals under the RIA and highlighting strict capital security standards.

The core responsibility of an agency is to evaluate the safety of the project principal, which requires assessing the feasibility of capital exit from the very inception of the project.” — Globevisa Group Programe Team

SG, SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the advancement of the United States EB-5 investment immigration program under the Reform and Integrity Act (RIA), project compliance and capital security remain primary concerns for investors. Recently, the global immigration consulting firm Globevisa Group released its latest EB-5 business data: as of the end of March 2026, the number of I-526E (Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor) approvals under the new EB-5 policy has exceeded 680 families.

The head of the Globevisa project team stated that evaluating the feasibility of an EB-5 project requires considering not only the project's structure but also whether the consulting agency has full-cycle case processing experience. A full cycle indicates that the agency has completely navigated the entire process, from submitting the initial immigration petition (I-526/I-526E) to securing permanent green card approval (I-829), and finally achieving the return of the principal investment.

Pre-RIA Period: Fundraising for Over 70 Projects and I-829 Approvals for 24 Projects

Globevisa has operated in the EB-5 sector for over 15 years, accumulating substantial project data and practical case experience prior to the enactment of the RIA.

Historical data shows that under the previous regulations, Globevisa completed fundraising for more than 70 EB-5 projects across physical sectors, including hotels, apartments, resorts, and charter schools. Regarding capital exit, 47 projects have achieved a full return of principal (including properties such as the North Palm Beach Oceanfront Apartments and the Boca Raton Hyatt Hotel). During the I-829 permanent green card review stage, clients from 24 projects successfully received approvals from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Post-RIA Period: Project Fundraising and Submission Data

Based on an analysis of the RIA provisions and Source of Funds (SOF) requirements, Globevisa has released its operational data since the implementation of the new policy:

●Fundraising Cycle: Since the new policy took effect, Globevisa has completed fundraising for over 20 EB-5 projects. Mid-sized projects with 100 investor quotas are typically fully funded within three to six months, while projects with fewer quotas can reach capacity in as little as one month.

●Submission Volume: Under the new policy, Globevisa has assisted approximately 2,000 families in applying for U.S. green cards and completed submissions for about 1,500 families, accounting for over 30% of the total submissions from the Greater China region during the same period.

●Approval Data: As of the end of March 2026, I-526E approvals under the new policy have exceeded 680 families. Overall, the combined approval rate for I-526 and I-526E petitions remains above 99%, with visa issuance and final green card approval rates both standing at 99.9%.

Project Risk Control Mechanisms and Independent Third-Party Positioning

The review and repayment cycle for EB-5 projects typically spans several years. A Globevisa business representative noted, "The core responsibility of an agency is to evaluate the safety of the project principal, which requires assessing the feasibility of capital exit from the very inception of the project."

To control project risks, Globevisa implements the following three core principles in its business operations:

●Reviewing Local Developer Qualifications: Assessing the background and repayment capability of U.S. developers to mitigate compliance and default risks.

●Verifying Regional Center Records: Examining the operational history of regional centers by verifying past I-526/I-829 approval records and repayment data to confirm their fund supervision and compliance capabilities.

●Maintaining an Independent Third-Party Stance: As a consulting service, Globevisa does not participate in the early-stage real estate development of the projects. This avoids conflicts of interest and ensures an objective evaluation and selection of project resources in the U.S. market.

Integrating 15 years of practical EB-5 experience, Globevisa continues to provide investors with project evaluation and compliance support across market cycles, assisting applicants in achieving the dual goals of green card approval and capital security.



About Globevisa Group

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Singapore (Registered Name: Globevisa Consultant Pte. Ltd.), Globevisa Group is a global immigration legal consulting firm. Operating with an international perspective, the company's expert team selects and provides immigration and relocation programs covering over 100 categories worldwide.

Currently, Globevisa operates more than 50 branch offices in major cities across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, covering 114 countries and regions globally. Leveraging over 20 years of industry experience and extensive global resources, Globevisa is dedicated to helping global applicants realize their goals of seamless international mobility.



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