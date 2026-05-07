Man & Science Appoints Prof. Jean-Pierre Van Buyten as Chief Medical Officer

Leading neuromodulation expert joins Man & Science to guide clinical strategy as company advances ONS study and next-generation injectable PNS platform

LIèGE, BELGIUM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Man & Science SA, a privately held medical device company developing innovative neuromodulation solutions for neurological and headache disorders, today announced the appointment of Prof. Jean-Pierre Van Buyten as Chief Medical Officer.Prof. Van Buyten is one of the foremost authorities in neuromodulation and pain medicine, with over 80 peer-reviewed publications and more than 4,900 citations. He has served as Head of the Multidisciplinary Pain Management Centre at VITAZ Hospital in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium since 2004, where his clinical work has focused on invasive neuromodulation — including spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, and neurostimulation for refractory headache and facial pain. Prof. Van Buyten has been closely involved with Man & Science since its inception, having played a key role in shaping the company’s scientific foundation and long‑term clinical vision. He now assumes the formal role of Chief Medical Officer, where he will lead clinical strategy and development.His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Man & Science as the company advances its Occipital Nerve Stimulation (ONS) clinical pilot study and continues development of its next-generation injectable Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (iPNS) platform.“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Prof. Jean-Pierre Van Buyten as Chief Medical Officer,” said Hugues Wallemaq, CEO of Man & Science. “Jean-Pierre brings an exceptional combination of scientific credibility, clinical expertise, and strategic insight in neuromodulation and headache medicine. His leadership will be critical as we advance our clinical programs and build a company focused on transforming the lives of patients suffering from severe headache disorders”Prof. Van Buyten has held numerous leadership positions in the field of pain management and neuromodulation and has contributed extensively to clinical research, scientific publications, and international education initiatives. He is a founding member of the Benelux Chapter of the International Neuromodulation Society and chairs the board of the European Continuing Medical Training (ECMT), a non-profit organisation that coordinates more than 40 annual meetings and workshops across the EU dedicated to education in neuromodulation. A regular speaker at international congresses, his presentations have included a particular focus on neurostimulation for head and facial pain — the precise indication at the heart of Man & Science's ONS programme.“Man & Science is developing highly innovative solutions in areas where patients continue to face major unmet needs,” said Prof. Van Buyten. “I am excited to take on this role at an important stage for the company and to work closely with the team to advance both the ONS program and the injectable PNS platform. I believe these technologies have the potential to significantly improve access to minimally invasive neuromodulation therapies and deliver meaningful benefits for patients.”Robert Taub, Chairman of the Board, added:“Jean-Pierre and I started the company together. He is one of the most respected figures in the field of neuromodulation worldwide, and we are delighted that he is now taking a more active role within Man & Science as Chief Medical Officer. His deep expertise in neurostimulation, headache disorders, and clinical development will play a critical role in helping the company execute its strategy and accelerate progress toward bringing next-generation therapies to patients.”About Man & ScienceMan & Science SA is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Liège, Belgium, focused on developing next-generation, minimally invasive neuromodulation technologies for chronic and debilitating neurological disorders. The company's lead programmes include an Occipital Nerve Stimulation (ONS) for refractory headache disorders and a proprietary injectable Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (iPNS) platform designed to simplify implantation and broaden patient access to neuromodulation therapies.Company AddressMan & Science SALégiaParkBoulevard de Patience et Beaujonc 3 Box 244000 Liège, BelgiumMedia ContactHugues WallemacqChief Executive Officerhugues.wallemacq@manandscience.com

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