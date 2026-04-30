Feedzai Launches New Benchmarking Report for Banks to Evaluate Fraud Management Performance

Feedzai

Based on $9 trillion in payments risk assessed annually, Feedzai’s State of Fraud Performance report will help banks build stronger fraud prevention practices

Feedzai is committed to raising the standard on how the industry understands, measures, and responds to financial crime.” — Dan Holmes, VP of Product Planning and Strategy at Feedzai

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feedzai , the global leader in AI-native financial crime prevention, today launched the industry’s first report for financial institutions to benchmark and assess their fraud management performance.Feedzai’s inaugural State of Fraud Performance report focuses on digital payments in the European region, drawing on Feedzai's global transaction and data depth to provide “like-for-like” comparisons of banks with similar fraud challenges.Dan Holmes, VP of Product Planning and Strategy at Feedzai, says: “Banks want to understand how their fraud management results stack up against industry peers. Our State of Fraud Performance report is the first to provide both strategic insights on performance, as well as recommendations on how to make meaningful improvements with new tools, techniques, and technologies.”According to Holmes, the report is an objective, industry-level view of how banks are performing against peers based on two critical fraud metrics:Value Detection Rate (VDR): the proportion of total attempted fraud value successfully detectedFalse Positive Rate (FPR): the ratio of non-fraud transactions flagged for review or declined per each confirmed fraud caseBanks are placed into one of four performance tiers ranging from “best-in-class” to “developing.” Fraud prevention practitioners get a clear view of where they stand relative to others in the industry, as well as how to reach higher levels of performance by adopting new data strategies, purpose built AI, and risk strategy control.“Fraud loss is a highly visible metric, and has a strong impact on customers' trust in their financial institutions,” said Holmes. “Feedzai is committed to raising the standard on how the industry understands, measures, and responds to financial crime.”Read the full report at: https://www.feedzai.com/resource/fraud-detection-benchmark-report/ About FeedzaiFeedzai powers trust in global finance. We protect people and payments using trusted AI to detect and prevent financial crime, fraud, and money laundering in real time, so money moves safely. Every year, the world’s top banks, payment networks, and acquirers use Feedzai’s technology to safeguard more than one billion consumers and $9 trillion in payment volume. Learn more at feedzai.com.

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