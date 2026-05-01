Cryptocurrency Wallets No Longer a Shield—Captura Cyber Expands NFT Service as Courts Use Blockchain Service

Captura Cyber tackles pseudonymity in cryptocurrency litigation, providing court-accepted ways to reach unreachable defendants via the blockchain.

By delivering court-authorised process directly to a target's wallet, we ensure that a digital hiding place never becomes a 'get out of jail free' card.” — Garren Hamilton

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captura Cyber, a global specialist in cryptocurrency litigation support, today announced the expansion of its specialised NFT Service of Process. This service provides litigators with a court-accepted mechanism to serve legal procress directly to anonymous cryptocurrency wallets, bypassing the pseudonymity that has traditionally allowed defendants to evade the rule of law.

In cryptocurrency disputes, a primary barrier to justice is often the inability to reach a defendant behind a digital wallet. Captura Cyber’s NFT Service of Process converts these wallets from shields into valid legal targets, providing the procedural certainty required to move stalled cases into active litigation.

"In the digital age, justice should not be defeated by pseudonymity," said Garren Hamilton, Managing Director of Captura Cyber. "By delivering court-authorised process directly to a target's wallet, we ensure that a digital hiding place never becomes a 'get out of jail free' card. We provide the procedural key that unblocks recovery and holds anonymous parties accountable."

The expansion of this service follows a growing body of judicial cases in major common law hubs - including the United Kingdom, United States, Hong Kong, and Australia—where courts have established NFT service as a valid form of 'Substituted Service'. Captura Cyber’s methodology aligns with these global precedents, delivering a technically sound and legally defensible solution for the modern courtroom.

Captura Cyber manages the entire technical lifecycle, from secure minting to the provision of a comprehensive Affidavit of Service. This service ensures that blockchain complexity does not stand in the way of legal progress, providing litigators with the verified proof required to satisfy 'due process' requirements.

The NFT Service of Process is available immediately to plaintiff-side litigators, regulatory enforcement agencies, and institutional investors seeking to hold anonymous counterparties accountable in high-stakes disputes.

About Captura Cyber:

Captura Cyber is a global leader in cryptocurrency litigation support, founded on the principle that technical complexity should never stand in the way of justice. With a presence in the world’s primary legal hubs, Captura Cyber provides litigators with the unshakeable clarity required to control the technical narrative in court. Captura Cyber’s cryptocurrency experts - hailing from law enforcement, academia, and industry - deliver cryptocurrency tracing and expert reports that transform complex data into successful legal outcomes across common law jurisdictions.

Expertise Areas include: Cryptocurrency expert witnesses, cryptocurrency expert reports, cryptocurrency investigation, online fraud and theft investigation, cryptocurrency tracing, and service of process by NFT.

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