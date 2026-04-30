CloudEagle.ai Partners With LISA, an ITAM Forum Learning Organization To Launch SaaS License Management Course

A practical course for IT, ITAM, procurement, and finance teams to cut SaaS license waste, stay audit-ready, and build lasting optimization beyond renewals.

Partnering with CloudEagle.ai adds a new layer by bringing real SaaS usage insights into the mix. This course helps B2B teams better understand and optimize their SaaS licenses.” — Kelly Yip, Product Manager, LISA

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai announces that its SaaS License Management course is now live on LISA, the training hub for ITAM, SAM and software licensing professionals. The course takes learners end-to-end, from buying a SaaS license to retiring it, and leaves them with a working playbook to cut waste, close compliance gaps, and keep the SaaS portfolio under control.SaaS has quietly become the single largest line item in most IT budgets, and the fastest-growing one. When you factor in Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, Zoom, and Oracle alongside the dozens of smaller tools each department picks up on its own, licenses are bought all over the organization, feature tiers keep shifting, and vendor contracts are rarely written in a way that favors the buyer.Gartner has been continuously writing about where this leads. According to the analyst firm, organizations that fail to centralize SaaS lifecycle management will overspend on SaaS by at least 25% through 2027 because of unused entitlements and overlapping tools.The tools have improved. The question of who inside an organization actually knows how to run a modern license management program has not kept up. That is the gap this course is built for.“At LISA, we focus on practical, real-world learning for ITAM and software licensing professionals. Partnering with CloudEagle.ai adds a new layer by bringing real SaaS usage insights into the mix. This course helps B2B teams better understand and optimize their SaaS licenses, moving away from guesswork toward more informed, data-backed decisions.”- Kelly Yip, Product Manager, LISAThe course is broken into short, practical modules that follow the shape of a real license management program:1. Licensing models and where waste hides. Named user, concurrent, consumption-based, tiered, role-based. How each one is priced, and the waste patterns that show up when they are left unmanaged.2. Building the inventory. How to pull scattered license data from procurement, finance, SSO and direct integrations into one place that actually reflects reality.3. Compliance and audit readiness. Documentation, reconciliation cadences, and the measurement disputes that most often decide the outcome of a vendor audit.4. Optimization levers. Reclamation, tier right-sizing, pooling, seasonal licensing, and reallocation. When each one works, when it doesn’t, and how to run them without creating friction with the business.5. Renewals. The 60–90 day window that decides most of the savings, and how to walk into a renewal with data instead of a gut feeling.6. Making it stick. Stakeholder alignment, change management and the people-side work that decides whether an optimization program lasts or dies after the first quarter.“Most teams we work with already know they are overspending. What they don’t have is a cost optimization strategy. By the end of this course, you will know the definitive license management framework, various strategies to optimize unused licenses and save on spend.”- Nidhi Jain, CEO, CloudEagle.aiEach module is built around examples and scenarios that ITAM, SAM and procurement teams recognize from their own day-to-day work.AvailabilityThe course is live on the LISA Training platform and can be accessed by any LISA subscriber. LISA also offers a 30-day free trial for anyone who wants to sample the content first.About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered SaaS governance platform that gives IT, Security, Finance, and Procurement teams unified visibility and control over their application stack. Backed by leading investors, CloudEagle.ai works with companies like RingCentral and Automation Anywhere to manage SaaS, AI, and identity governance from a single control plane.

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