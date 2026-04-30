YourRetailCoach Launches the Retail Operations Excellence Toolkit Because Scaling Without Systems Is Just Faster Failure

New structured advisory framework gives grocery chains and FMCG retailers worldwide the operational backbone to grow reliably before expansion exposes weakness

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if every new store you open is actually making your business weaker?For most growing grocery and FMCG retail chains, that is exactly what is happening and they don't see it until it's too late. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a specialist retail consulting firm with 500+ businesses advised across the globe, today announced the launch of the 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 Excellence Toolkit - a structured advisory framework designed specifically for grocery chains, supermarkets, FMCG retailers and kirana aggregators preparing for scalable, process-driven growth.“Most retail chains we work with don't lack ambition or capital, they lack systems”, said Nikhil Agarwal, COO at Your Retail Coach. When a chain runs five stores informally, it's manageable. At fifteen, those same informal practices become structural failures. The Toolkit was built to stop that from happening.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲Retail shrinkage consumes 2-3% of annual revenue on average across grocery and 𝗙𝗠𝗖𝗚 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 . Staff attrition across the sector runs above 40% annually, with each replacement costing 30-50% of that employee's annual salary. Out-of-stock situations, driven by poor inventory discipline, cost FMCG retailers an estimated 4-8% in lost revenue every year.These are not bad-luck numbers. They are the predictable cost of scaling without systems.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖) 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗸𝗶𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀The Retail Operations Excellence Toolkit is an advisory toolkit divided into modules on six critical elements:Standard Operating Procedures: SOPs used in daily operations such as receiving, inventory, checkout, store opening/closure, and escalation processes. They are geared towards store staff, not managerial binders.Inventory & Supply Chain Management Discipline: Demand forecasting, re-order policies, vendor lead time management, and shrinkage management to ensure liquidity.Optimisation of Layout & Planogram: Store space study, store zoning, design, and implementation of planograms. Research findings indicate that a good store layout, which is focused on sales, may increase the basket size by 10-20%.HR/Performance and Accountability: Frameworks for staffing, clear job descriptions, and manager-led training programs to make capability building sustainable.ERP Technology Readiness: System selection, process mapping, and analytics capability building. Up to 60% of ERP features go unused in mid-market retail — YRC closes that gap.Franchise & Multi-Outlet Expansion Systems: Replicable models, territory planning, and financial feasibility assessments for chains planning city-level or franchise-led growth.𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻Organised grocery and fast moving consumer goods retail around the world is currently at an inflexion point. While on the one hand the quick commerce and large format options are raising the bar for convenience and quality of services offered globally, on the other hand local organisations that build their foundations will be ready for scale while others will be left behind.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach is a specialist 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 advising grocery chains, supermarkets, FMCG brands, and kirana aggregators worldwide. With 500+ retail businesses advised across multiple geographies, YRC's expertise spans SOPs, inventory management, store design, HR systems, ERP implementation and franchise development. Every engagement is built to produce systems that work on the shop floor not just in presentations.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

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