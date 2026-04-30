Next Together: Xi’an alumni celebrate XJTLU’s 20th anniversary

On 7 April, the Xi’an stop of Next Together – Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU)’s alumni event series marking its 20th anniversary – was held at Xi’an Film Studio Story House. Co-hosted by the University’s Alumni Affairs Office and ILEAD TALK, the event brought together nearly 100 participants, including alumni from Shaanxi province, educators, parents, and current students. Discussions focused on talent development and education in the digital intelligence era.

XJTLU “Next Together” 20th anniversary celebration in Xi’an, Shaanxi province

Marking a milestone in Xi’an

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, opened the evening by welcoming guests and noting the symbolic timing: the event followed the 130th anniversary of Xi’an Jiaotong University, one of XJTLU’s founding partners. Holding both celebrations in Xi’an, he said, created a meaningful sense of continuity and connection.

Professor Xi said: “Today’s event is more than just a gathering of XJTLU alumni; it also brings together teachers from various universities who have won awards in teaching innovation competitions. They are individuals committed to contributing to China’s education reform.”

Professor Youmin Xi

Alumni impact in Shaanxi

Yaxing Li, Vice President of XJTLU’s Shaanxi Alumni Association, shared data highlighting the growth and impact of the University’s Shaanxi alumni community. According to Li, 75% of Shaanxi-native graduates return to the province for employment, while others pursue careers in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, or abroad. Among employed alumni, 32% work in financial investment – many in management roles – and 60.5%are employed by central or state-owned enterprises. Notably, around one-third already hold core or management positions.

Yaxing Li

Li also highlighted the rapid expansion of the Shaanxi Alumni Association, which has grown from 200 to more than 700 members in just three years. She described alumni as a shared network of support and growth rather than a static contact list. The association now focuses on three priorities: showcasing alumni development, strengthening the University’s reputation, and demonstrating XJTLU’s contributions to Shaanxi.

A vision for future education

At the event, Professor Xi also delivered a speech titled “Embracing the Future: Talent and Education in the Digital Intelligence Era – XJTLU’s Two-Decade Exploration and Three-Decade Vision”. In his speech, he reflected on the university’s development since its founding in 2006. He noted that XJTLU has always aimed not only to build a high-quality institution, but also to serve as a model for educational innovation in China and globally.

He also attributed the University’s distinctiveness to its approach: rather than replicating existing systems, XJTLU integrates and adapts global practices to create new models. Its efforts have focused on four areas: developing future-oriented education models, exploring modern university governance, redefining relationships between universities and industry, and extending its practices to other higher education institutions.

“XJTLU cares more about whether a student, after several years of study here, can gain a broader perspective, develop clearer insight into their future, and lead a happier, more fulfilling life,” Professor Xi said.

Building a community of educators

ILEAD TALK, initiated by XJTLU’s Institute of Leadership and Education Advanced Development (ILEAD), is a city-based community that connects educators committed to innovation. Supported by the Beijing Office of Macao Tong Chai Association, it builds local networks for educators to exchange ideas and collaborate on educational innovation.

Yanyan Xu, ILEAD TALK’s convener in Xi’an, introduced the community, which aims to create a collaborative environment for educators across all levels, from primary schools to universities. Now active in 25 cities, the network hosts regular events to inspire teaching innovation. Xu invited more educators to join and contribute to student-centred learning.

Yanyan Xu

Rethinking learning in the AI era

A roundtable discussion then brought together university leaders, scholars, teachers, and alumni to explore education’s future. Addressing topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), exam-related anxiety, and the role of humanistic values, participants agreed that individuals must cultivate clarity, adaptability, and lifelong learning skills in an increasingly complex world.

They also stressed that educators need to shift from knowledge transmission to inspiring curiosity and innovation. In the age of AI, they argued, humanistic education is more essential than ever, ensuring that learning remains centred on personal growth and human development.

Professor Youmin Xi (third from the left)

By Qiuchen Hu

Translated by Xueqi Wang

Edited by Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of XJTLU Alumni Affairs Office