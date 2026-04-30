DentFirst Dental Care Expands Sleep Apnea Treatment with At-Home Testing and Oral Appliance Therapy

Better Sleep Starts Here

DentFirst Dental Care’s new partnership with TruSleep Solutions makes diagnosing and treating sleep apnea more convenient and comfortable than ever.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DentFirst Dental Care , a trusted provider of dental care in Metro Atlanta since 1982, is expanding its patient services through a new partnership with TruSleep Solutions. This collaboration introduces a more convenient and patient-friendly approach to diagnosing and treating sleep apnea with at-home testing and oral appliance therapy.With 12 locations across Metro Atlanta, DentFirst Dental Care continues to prioritize accessibility and innovation in patient care.Sleep apnea is a common but often undiagnosed condition that can impact sleep quality, energy levels, and overall health. Through this new offering, patients can now take a simpler path to diagnosis and treatment:✔ Test from home✔ Avoid overnight lab visits✔ Explore comfortable alternatives to CPAPFollowing diagnosis, patients may be treated with a custom oral appliance designed to keep the airway open during sleep. This alternative to traditional CPAP machines is quieter, more comfortable, and easier to incorporate into daily life.“Sleep apnea is one of the most underdiagnosed conditions we see, and it can have a serious impact on a patient’s overall health and quality of life,” said Dr. Bryan Debowsky. “By offering at-home testing and oral appliance therapy, we are removing barriers and giving patients a solution that is not only effective, but something they are far more likely to use consistently.”Oral appliance therapy has gained recognition as an effective solution for patients seeking a more portable and user-friendly alternative to CPAP machines.DentFirst Dental Care provides comprehensive support throughout the process—from testing to treatment—ensuring patients receive personalized care every step of the way.Patients who are experiencing symptoms such as snoring, fatigue, or disrupted sleep are encouraged to take the first step. Contact DentFirst Dental Care today to schedule a consultation or learn more about at-home sleep apnea testing and treatment options. Visit your nearest location or go online to find a DentFirst Dental Care office near you.About DentFirst Dental CareDentFirst Dental Care has been serving Metro Atlanta since 1982, providing comprehensive dental care across 12 locations. The practice is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care using advanced technology and modern treatment solutions.

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