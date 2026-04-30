CabinetSelect.com Expands Year-Round Nurse Discount to 20% Off During National Nurses Week

A kitchen upgrade made easier with our nurse discount CabinetSelect.com Logo Nurse shopping during the CabinetSelect nurse discount

Florida-based cabinet retailer strengthens its commitment to healthcare professionals with one of the largest ongoing nurse discount programs.

For everything nurses do, we’re saying thank you by making home upgrades simpler and more affordable.” — Chris Alexakis - CabinetSelect.com

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Nurses Week, CabinetSelect.com has announced an expansion of its long-standing nurse discount kitchen cabinets program, increasing savings to 20% off for a limited time, while continuing to offer 17% off year-round for nurses across the United States.

While many companies introduce short-term promotions tied to seasonal events, CabinetSelect has built its nurse discount as a permanent offering, providing consistent, nationwide savings for healthcare professionals beyond limited-time campaigns. The company’s approach reflects a broader commitment to supporting nurses not just during recognition periods, but throughout the year.

Kitchen renovations remain among the most significant investments for homeowners, with cabinetry often accounting for a large share of the total cost. Typical cabinet projects can range from $4,000 to $10,000 or more, depending on layout and materials. Through its nurse discount program, CabinetSelect helps reduce that cost by hundreds to over a thousand dollars per project, making upgrades more accessible for healthcare professionals balancing demanding careers and home responsibilities.

The nurse discount applies to a select range of ready to assemble kitchen cabinets, offering a balance of quality, durability, and value. Customers can choose from a variety of styles, finishes, and configurations suitable for homeowners, contractors, and do-it-yourself renovations. CabinetSelect ships nationwide, with many orders delivering within 5 to 10 business days, helping customers complete projects efficiently without extended delays.

Customers searching for kitchen cabinets online can also benefit from CabinetSelect’s streamlined buying experience, which combines competitive pricing with expert support. In addition to affordability, the company provides access to a team of experienced designers who assist with layout planning, product selection, and project guidance.

During National Nurses Week, eligible customers can access the enhanced 20% off discount, offering even greater savings on full kitchen upgrades. After the promotional period ends, the standard 17% discount remains available year-round, ensuring that nurses can take advantage of the program at any time.

The nurse discount is available to licensed healthcare professionals, including registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), nurse practitioners (NPs), and other qualifying medical professionals. Verification may be required prior to applying the discount.

CabinetSelect’s initiative aligns with a growing number of national programs that recognize the contributions of healthcare workers through exclusive savings opportunities. However, ongoing programs within the home improvement and cabinetry space remain limited, positioning CabinetSelect as one of the few companies offering continuous support in this category.

More information about the nurse discount program, including eligibility and current offers, can be found at:

https://cabinetselect.com/nurse-discounts/

As demand for home upgrades continues to grow, particularly among professionals seeking functional, comfortable living spaces, CabinetSelect plans to expand its product offerings and customer support initiatives. The company remains focused on delivering value-driven solutions that simplify the renovation process while maintaining high standards for quality and service.

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