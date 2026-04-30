OMODA Global Music Festival Illuminates the Global Highlight Moment of OMODA & JAECOO

WUHU, CHINA, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the "Auto Grommy" of the automotive world, the OMODA Global Music Festival concluded on April 28 at the OMODA & JAECOO International Park in Wuhu, China. As the world's first automotive brand to host an international music festival of such scale and multinational participation, OMODA & JAECOO set a new benchmark for deeply integrating the auto industry with youth culture through a trendy audiovisual extravaganza spanning 18 countries and featuring 18 music acts. This festival also served as the grand finale of the five-day "New Era, New Heights" 2026 Chery International Business Summit, attracting over 4,000 guests from China and abroad, covering OMODA & JAECOO’s global industrial chain partners, and becoming a key platform for the brand to deepen exchanges and build consensus with partners worldwide.

Global Trendy Sound Feast Begins, Resonating with the World through Youth Power

Music is a universal language. This festival invited 18 acts from 18 countries, presenting 26 international performances. Global artists such as Malaysian national treasure Sila, French singer Hélène Rollès, and Australian Opera Company principal singer Natalie Aroyan took the stage. Blending pop, electronic, R&B, and trendy stage performances, they delivered a futuristic, international audiovisual feast for the audience worldwide.



Where Global Trends Meet Youth Culture: An Immersive Fashion-Tech Experience

AiMOGA Robotics and quadruped robots, jointly developed by OMODA & JAECOO and the AiMOGA team, made their debut at the event, handling intelligent reception, interactive check-ins, and more—showcasing OMODA & JAECOO's cutting-edge smart technology. The event also featured a bus-style market offering trendy light bites, global flavors, and youth-oriented creative products, elevating the youthful, trendy, and international on-site experience.

Fastest Global Growth, One Million Units: Co-Creating a Beautiful Life with Global Youth

This music festival coincided with the third anniversary of OMODA & JAECOO and the milestone of surpassing one million units in global cumulative sales. The brand reached this milestone in just three years, setting the record as the fastest automotive brand to surpass one million units—becoming one of the fastest-expanding automotive brands worldwide. Currently, OMODA & JAECOO has successfully entered 69 countries and markets worldwide, establishing 1,364 dealership showrooms. expanding at a pace of one new market every 16 days and one new store daily. In highly regulated markets such as Europe, the brand has entered 18 countries within two years and establishing over 500 sales outlets; its JAECOO 7 model topped the UK’s all-vehicle sales chart in March. Leveraging the Super Hybrid technology, the brand's new energy vehicle sales share reached 65% in March 2026, and rapidly climbing to the top of sales rankings in core markets such as the UK.



OMODA & JAECOO remain committed to their brand vision of “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People,” adhering to a global co-creation model with users. They precisely cater to diverse young lifestyles—performance enthusiasts, fashion pioneers, and outdoor explorers—responding to the individuality of the youth demographic through trendy design and smart technology. The OMODA series made its global debut at London Fashion Week as a Principal Partner,, and the brand has established a global strategic partnership with VALORANT, forging deep connections with global youth subcultures. During the summit, the OMODA 4 was officially unveiled, featuring VPD (Valet Parking Driver) and the AI Cabin- delivering a trendier, smarter mobility experience that resonates with young people worldwide.

The successful conclusion of this music festival marks the official closing of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit. Taking this summit and the the From Million To Annual Million Strategy as a new starting point, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to deepen global user co-creation, core technological innovation, and global market expansion. With a youthful, global, and intelligent brand image, they will steadily strive toward the 2027 sales target of one million units, further solidifying their leading position as a global youth automotive brand and delivering a superior mobility experience to users worldwide.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

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