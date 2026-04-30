ALEA & ADCNR Partner with Paddlesports Leaders to Offer Affordable Kayaking 101 Classes to Launch National Safe Boating Week

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) are teaming up with paddlesports leaders to offer low-cost beginner kayaking classes Saturday, May 16 at Montgomery Whitewater to kick off National Safe Boating Week.

This is the ﬁrst year for Kayaking 101 in Alabama, but the multi-state initiative is in its ﬁfth year, having helped hundreds of beginner paddlers across the Southeast safely dip their paddles into kayaking for the ﬁrst time. Last year, 330 paddlers across ﬁve states received training at the coordinated “Kayaking 101” event. In 2024, the volunteer-led effort was recognized with the National Safe Boating Council’s Communications Community Impact Award. This year, volunteers are offering Kayaking 101 classes to the public on Saturday, May 16 in more than 40 locations across eight states.

The event is supported by paddling leaders from ACA Alabama, Montgomery Whitewater and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, as well as instructor volunteers across Alabama who are certiﬁed to teach paddlesports by the American Canoe Association (ACA), whose nationally recognized standards guide paddlesports instruction for the event.

For the ﬁrst year of Kayaking 101 in Alabama, a beginner kayaking course will be offered to the public at Montgomery Whitewater on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Montgomery Whitewater is located at 1100 Maxwell Blvd., in Montgomery, Alabama.

“National Safe Boating Week is a reminder that enjoying Alabama’s waterways comes with a responsibility to be prepared,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Through partnerships like Kayaking 101, we are giving people the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of paddling safety before they ever get on the water. When individuals are equipped with the right knowledge and skills, they are far more likely to make smart decisions that protect not only themselves, but their families and others sharing our waterways.”

“We want Alabamians to enjoy the outdoors but it's so much better when you get a little knowledge and a few skills so you can take your family out all summer long and always come home smiling,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Safety is our number one priority, and our officers are proud to partner with paddling experts across the state to support this important outdoor recreation initiative.”

“Montgomery Whitewater is proud to host the inaugural Kayaking 101 in Alabama as we offer beginners an easy, low cost opportunity to give recreational paddling a try during National Safe Boating Week,” said Jason Wilson who serves as Executive Director of Montgomery Whitewater and also serves in a volunteer capacity as the ACA Alabama State Director. “Our hope is that we are so successful that we can bring this class to many locations across the state by this time next year!”

“Our volunteer instructors are excited to welcome newcomers to our sport and give them some hard-won insights about how to stay safe and keep everyone smiling when you go on your paddling adventures,” said Andrea White, ACA Southeastern Chair. “A great ﬁrst experience can spark a lifelong connection to paddling and love for our waterways.”

Class Information

Each class costs just $15 per person, including kayak rental and all necessary gear, to receive training that typically costs between $75 and $150.

Each session is limited to 15 participants. Instructors are ACA-certiﬁed Alabama volunteers backed by experienced safety teams. ALEA and ADCNR officers will be present to reinforce paddlecraft safety and awareness.

Supporting Organizations

In addition to ALEA, ADCNR and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, supporting organizations for the event include leaders from ACA Alabama, volunteer instructors certiﬁed by the ACA, and Montgomery Whitewater. Space is limited. Registration is currently open (click here). A free online course is also available on the ACA Paddlesports site, but in-person instruction with a nationally certiﬁed instructor is strongly encouraged.

Anyone interested in paddlesports is also encouraged to take advantage of the paddling opportunities and rental equipment available at select ADCNR State Parks located throughout Alabama. To ﬁnd an Alabama State Park that offers paddling access and rental equipment nearest you, visit www.alapark.com.

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