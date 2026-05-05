Bannersnack Closes $1.2M Seed Round Six Months Into Organic-Only Relaunch

Bannersnack announces $1.2M seed round after organic relaunch.

The original banner maker returned in October 2025 after a four-year pause and has since grown organically with a team of seven.

We grew Bannersnack organically, month by month, with no paid acquisition and a very small team. This forced us to focus on what actually matters in the product.” — Doriana Antohi, CEO of Bannersnack

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bannersnack , the original online banner maker first launched in 2008, today announced a $1.2 million seed investment. The round closes six months after the product's standalone relaunch in October 2025, a period during which the company grew organically with no paid acquisition, supported by a team of seven.Bannersnack was originally built in 2008 as a browser-based tool for designers and marketers producing display advertising. In 2021, the team behind it shifted focus toward a broader creative platform for enterprise teams, a product that has since evolved into The Brief (formerly Creatopy). As part of that shift, Bannersnack was officially retired. Its users, however, resisted transition. For four years, without updates, marketing, or the ability to create new accounts, people kept returning to Bannersnack for banner production work. That continued use convinced the team to bring it back. In October 2025, Bannersnack relaunched as a separate, standalone product, operated by Bannersnack Inc."We grew Bannersnack organically, month by month, with no paid acquisition and a very small team," said Doriana Antohi , CEO of Bannersnack. "This forced us to focus on what actually matters in the product."Doriana Antohi leads the relaunch with a focus on simplicity and real-world ad production. She previously led design experience at Creatopy as a PM and brings over a decade of experience across product and marketing.Since the relaunch, Bannersnack has shipped product updates on a weekly cadence and focused development on a narrow production workflow: fast creation, multi-size output, and exports that work reliably across ad networks. Growth has been fully organic, with no paid acquisition."Most tools in this space have become increasingly complex. We went in the opposite direction," Doriana Antohi said. "Bannersnack is built to be simple and to work in real production environments.""This is a team that chose to come back and rebuild Bannersnack together," she added. "We know the product, we know why people never stopped using it, and we've been intentional about preserving what worked."The round was led by Pepko Investments B.V., a Netherlands-based private investment company. The investment will fuel Bannersnack's next phase of growth as the team continues rebuilding the product with intent and scaling acquisition channels.About BannersnackBannersnack is the original banner maker, relaunched as a simple, production-first tool for teams that create ads at scale. It focuses on fast creation, multi-size output, and exports that work reliably across ad networks. More information at bannersnack.com.

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