Nijigen no Mori: Dragon Quest Island 5th Anniversary Grand Appreciation Festival in Japan

Dragon Quest Island 5th Anniversary Original Stickers Dragon Quest Island

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ultimate Field RPG Experience on Awaji IslandThe popular attraction “Dragon Quest Island” at Nijigen no Mori is a premium field RPG experience located within the Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park. This attraction seamlessly blends the natural environment with digital technology to recreate the legendary world of Dragon Quest. As the Hero of your own journey, you embark on a quest through an expansive outdoor area while following a unique narrative. Together with your party members, you can take on the Main Quest to find the Golden Bracelet, or explore the newly updated subquest, "Wayward Prince and the Magic Stones." In this immersive environment, adventurers of all generations can step into the role of the Protagonist and experience the excitement of a real-world RPG.A Double Celebration: 5th Anniversary Grand Appreciation FestivalDragon Quest Island is currently hosting the Dragon Quest Island 5th Anniversary Grand Appreciation Festival. Running from April 17 through July 6, 2026, this special event marks a double celebration together with the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Quest series. During this festival period, the attraction features special campaigns and an updated lineup of original merchandise available within the area.Exclusive Reservation RewardsAs part of the first phase of the festival, adventurers who reserve their attraction entry tickets in advance will receive an exclusive reservation reward.• Eligible guests will receive one of three randomly distributed stickers featuring exclusive, newly drawn illustrations.• These designs are available only at Dragon Quest Island.• The festival also includes a complete refresh of original goods and novelty items for guests visiting during this commemorative period.Event OverviewPeriod: Ongoing through July 13, 2026.Operating Hours: 10:00 - 18:00.Location: Within Dragon Quest Island at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori.Official Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/ ■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. At one of these major hubs, transfer to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

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