Bell Canada to Present at Knowledge 2026 on Using GuardRails AI by Dyna Software to Drive Enterprise Use of ServiceNow

Telecommunications Leader Successfully Manages ServiceNow to Meet Enterprise Demands Across a Large, Complex and Fast-Paced Organization

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyna Software, Inc. , a ServiceNow Elite Build Partner specializing in platform governance and health, today announced its exhibition at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026, taking place May 5-7th in Las Vegas at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center. At the event, Dyna Software is highlighting how large organizations like Bell Canada are scaling ServiceNow to meet enterprise requirements, while maintaining platform health.One of the event highlights will be a presentation by Bell Canada, a premier North American telecommunication provider, titled “How Bell Canada Leveraged “GuardRails” AI to Drive Enterprise Use of ServiceNow. The session will take place on Wednesday, May 6th at 11:30 AM PDT at the Venetian Conference Center. For this presentation Ron Browning, CEO of Dyna Software and Marc Vaudry, Director IT Delivery, Bell Canada will explore how the company is leveraging ServiceNow with GuardRails by Dyna Software to strengthen platform control, eliminate technical debt, and accelerate business outcomes. As a result, Bell Canada has turned enterprise complexity into sustained innovation with greater speed and clarity.Bell Canada has undertaken a significant digital transformation initiative built around ServiceNow and GuardRails. The company’s infrastructure is designed to unify operations, customer service, and field service processes across the organization, helping technicians and support teams to resolve issues faster, while improving the customer experience.In this deployment, GuardRails acts as a continuous governance layer across the large enterprise ServiceNow environment, maintaining control as platform adoption expands across multiple teams and workflows. By embedding GuardRails’ AI-driven governance directly into the DevOps lifecycle, Bell Canada gains real-time visibility into development risk, allowing technical debt and configuration issues to be identified and addressed earlier in the development process.With GuardRails, the organization has improved platform health, maintained upgrade readiness, and prevented governance from becoming a bottleneck as the ServiceNow platform scales. As a result, Bell Canada’s teams are able to release software updates faster and with greater predictability. This has helped to ensure the organization’s ServiceNow platform remains ready to support future growth and innovation.“Bell Canada’s transformation demonstrates what is possible when organizations combine GuardRails with ServiceNow for a more strategic approach to automation and governance,” said Ron Browning, CEO of Dyna Software. “Their session at Knowledge 2026 will provide valuable insight on continuous, automated governance for ServiceNow protection and predictability,GuardRails provides continuous insight into platform configuration and development activity, helping enterprises identify technical debt, reduce upgrade risk, and maintain adherence to ServiceNow best practices across distributed development teams. By embedding governance directly into the development lifecycle, GuardRails enables organizations to scale innovation on the platform while maintaining long-term platform health and performance.At Knowledge 2026, Dyna Software will showcase the GuardRails platform, and for the first time, introduce a new agentic AI solution that will automate how applications and workflows are designed, configured, and built for ServiceNow. Visitors attending Knowledge 2026 are invited to meet with Dyna Software team members to learn more about the solution suite and how leading enterprises like Bell Canada are optimizing ServiceNow environments for greater visibility, automation, and governance.Visit Dyna Software at Knowledge 2026 in Las Vegas from May 5-7th in booth #5637. Additional event information available online About Dyna Software Inc.Dyna Software Inc. supports enterprise organizations in efficiently optimizing their ServiceNow ecosystems. For almost 10 years, the company has specialized in driving ServiceNow platform resiliency, setting delivery standards, and strengthening governance as workflows increase in volume and accelerate with AI. GuardRails by Dyna Software empowers Global 2000 companies to mitigate risk and scale confidently. Partnering closely with ServiceNow and its account teams, Dyna Software assists US Bank, RBC, Cisco, Banner Health, Suncor Energy and other industry leaders in deploying new workflows and AI-driven capabilities faster and with greater confidence for improved time-to-value. For more information, visit www.dynasoftwareinc.com

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