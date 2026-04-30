Commugen Unveils the World’s First End-to-End KRITIS & RKEG Compliance Automation Solution

Commugen launches first end-to-end KRITIS & RKEG compliance automation platform, enabling organizations to automate cyber GRC, reduce risk, and stay audit-ready

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commugen Unveils the World’s First End-to-End KRITIS and RKEG Compliance Automation Solution for Germany and Austria

Commugen today announced the launch of the world’s first end-to-end, out-of-the-box KRITIS compliance and RKEG compliance automation solution, designed specifically to help organizations in Germany and Austria meet the rapidly evolving requirements of critical infrastructure cybersecurity regulations.

As cyber compliance demands continues to grow across Europe, organizations are struggling to keep up with complex regulatory frameworks, KRITIS and RKEG being the latest examples, increasing audit requirements, and the operational burden of manual cyber GRC processes. Commugen’s new solution directly addresses this challenge by delivering a fully automated cyber GRC platform tailored for KRITIS Germany and RKEG Austria regulations.

Built on Commugen’s proven Cyber GRC automation platform and enhanced with specialized AI GRC agents, the solution enables organizations to automate the entire compliance lifecycle, including risk management, policy management, vendor risk assessments, mitigation planning, reporting, and audit readiness. This marks the first time organizations can adopt a single platform to manage KRITIS compliance and RKEG compliance end-to-end without relying on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, or manual workflows.

KRITIS compliance in Germany applies to organizations operating critical infrastructure across sectors such as energy, healthcare, finance, transportation, water, and digital infrastructure. These organizations must implement advanced cybersecurity risk management frameworks, continuous monitoring capabilities, incident detection and reporting processes, and strict supply chain security controls. Organizations must also demonstrate ongoing compliance through audits, documentation, and regulatory reporting.

RKEG compliance in Austria introduces similar requirements, aligned with EU cybersecurity directives such as NIS2, DORA, and broader EU cyber resilience initiatives. RKEG focuses on strengthening the resilience of critical entities, requiring organizations to maintain full visibility into cyber risk, enforce governance structures, implement business continuity planning, and ensure rapid incident response and reporting capabilities.

Organizations that need to comply with KRITIS and RKEG compliance are typically medium to large enterprises classified as essential or important entities. These include companies in regulated industries such as banking, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. With enforcement timelines accelerating across 2025 and 2026, organizations must act now to ensure compliance readiness.

Failure to achieve KRITIS compliance or RKEG compliance can result in significant financial penalties, regulatory sanctions, operational disruption, mandatory breach disclosures, and long-term reputational damage. As regulatory pressure increases, organizations must move from periodic compliance efforts to continuous compliance management supported by automation, real-time monitoring, and audit-ready documentation.

Commugen’s solution is the world’s first platform designed specifically to automate KRITIS compliance and RKEG compliance from end to end. It provides a unified control framework that maps KRITIS requirements, RKEG requirements, NIS2 requirements, ISO 27001, NIST, and other cybersecurity frameworks into a single centralized system. This eliminates duplicate work, reduces complexity, and ensures consistent compliance across multiple regulations.

The platform enables automated cyber risk management by continuously identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks across assets, systems, and business processes. Organizations gain a real-time view of their cyber risk posture, allowing them to align directly with KRITIS and RKEG requirements for ongoing risk assessment and operational resilience.

Policy management, one of the most time-consuming aspects of KRITIS compliance and RKEG compliance, is fully automated using Commugen’s AI Policy Generator. Security controls are instantly transformed into audit-ready policies aligned with regulatory frameworks such as ISO 27001, NIS2, and NIST. Policies are version-controlled, traceable, and ready for distribution to internal teams, auditors, and regulators.

Vendor risk management and supply chain security, which are critical components of KRITIS and RKEG compliance, are automated using Commugen’s AI Evidence Analysis capabilities. Vendor questionnaires are analyzed instantly, identifying gaps, inconsistencies, and outdated certifications. Each vendor is scored and prioritized based on risk, enabling organizations to maintain strong third-party risk oversight while reducing manual effort by up to 70 percent.

When vulnerabilities or compliance gaps are identified, Commugen’s AI Mitigation Advisor automatically generates structured, step-by-step mitigation plans. These plans are broken down into assignable tasks with ownership, deadlines, and full traceability. This ensures that remediation efforts are executed efficiently and aligned with regulatory expectations for accountability and documentation.

The platform also includes advanced reporting and dashboard capabilities, allowing organizations to generate real-time compliance reports for KRITIS audits, RKEG audits, NIS2 reporting, and executive stakeholders. Reports are automatically updated and aligned with current risk data, ensuring continuous audit readiness and eliminating last-minute reporting efforts.

Commugen’s Cyber GRC platform provides a single pane of glass view into an organization’s entire cyber risk and compliance posture, enabling teams to automate repetitive tasks, improve accuracy, and make informed decisions based on real-time insights . The platform is built on a flexible no-code architecture, allowing organizations to customize workflows, controls, and reporting structures to match their specific regulatory and operational requirements.

In addition to KRITIS compliance and RKEG compliance, the platform supports broader cybersecurity and regulatory initiatives including NIS2 compliance, DORA compliance, ISO 27001 certification, SOC 2 compliance, GDPR compliance, cyber resilience frameworks, cyber risk quantification, and cyber governance programs. This makes Commugen a strategic solution for organizations managing multi-regulation environments across Europe and globally.

Commugen is a global leader in Cyber GRC automation, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and more than 150 enterprises worldwide, including leading organizations in banking, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors. The platform is designed to eliminate manual GRC work, reduce operational risk, improve collaboration, and enable organizations to scale their compliance programs efficiently.

By launching the world’s first KRITIS compliance and RKEG compliance automation solution, Commugen is redefining how organizations approach cybersecurity compliance. Instead of reacting to regulatory pressure, organizations can now implement a proactive, automated, and continuous compliance strategy that reduces risk, saves time, and ensures full alignment with evolving European cybersecurity regulations.

Organizations searching for KRITIS compliance software, RKEG compliance solutions, NIS2 compliance tools, or cyber GRC automation platforms can now rely on Commugen to deliver a complete, enterprise-ready solution built specifically for the demands of modern cyber regulation.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.