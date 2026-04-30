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APRA releases Monthly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution Statistics for March 2026

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Contact APRA Media Unit, on +61 2 9210 3636

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For more information contact APRA on 1300 558 849.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is the prudential regulator of the financial services industry. It oversees banks, mutuals, general insurance and reinsurance companies, life insurance, private health insurers, friendly societies, and most members of the superannuation industry. APRA currently supervises institutions holding $9.8 trillion in assets for Australian depositors, policyholders and superannuation fund members. 

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APRA releases Monthly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution Statistics for March 2026

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


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