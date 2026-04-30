TANNENBLUT Introduces BERESHIT SERIES – Limited Edition of 3,000 Numbered Bottles

TANNENBLUT BERESHIT SERIES – Limited Edition of 3,000 individually numbered bottles, distilled in the Black Forest.

The series comprises a total of 3,000 individually numbered bottles. No continuation or reissue is planned.

BERESHIT SERIES is a strictly limited edition of 3,000 numbered bottles – rooted in Black Forest craftsmanship and Hanseatic tradition. No reissue. No continuation.” — JFN Spirituosen Hamburg GmbH, Hamburg

HAMBURG , GERMANY, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JFN Spirituosen Hamburg GmbH presents the TANNENBLUT BERESHIT SERIES , a limited edition with a clearly defined total volume and structured allocation process.The series comprises a total of 3,000 individually numbered bottles. No continuation or reissue is planned.Structure of the EditionWithin the overall release, the BERESHIT SERIES follows a differentiated classification. The entry price starts at €149.Within the edition, several categories exist:• Sequential numbering for building individual collections• Bottles assigned early within the edition• Numbers with symbolic meaning (e.g., 7, 18, 26, 72)• Selected bottles with special designation, including bottle number 770 priced at €77,000Each bottle is uniquely numbered and forms part of the total edition.Origin and ProductionThe spirit is distilled in the Black Forest and is connected to the Hanseatic tradition of J. Ferd. Nagel, Hamburg. The edition emphasizes origin, continuity, and a strictly limited release.Allocation of BottlesAllocation is carried out via prior registration followed by selection by the provider. There is no entitlement to purchase. Availability of specific bottle numbers may change over time.Further Information and RegistrationPress ContactJFN Spirituosen Hamburg GmbH20095 HamburgEmail: intake@tannenblut.co

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