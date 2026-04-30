TANNENBLUT Introduces BERESHIT SERIES – Limited Edition of 3,000 Numbered Bottles
The series comprises a total of 3,000 individually numbered bottles. No continuation or reissue is planned.
The series comprises a total of 3,000 individually numbered bottles. No continuation or reissue is planned.
Structure of the Edition
Within the overall release, the BERESHIT SERIES follows a differentiated classification. The entry price starts at €149.
Within the edition, several categories exist:
• Sequential numbering for building individual collections
• Bottles assigned early within the edition
• Numbers with symbolic meaning (e.g., 7, 18, 26, 72)
• Selected bottles with special designation, including bottle number 770 priced at €77,000
Each bottle is uniquely numbered and forms part of the total edition.
Origin and Production
The spirit is distilled in the Black Forest and is connected to the Hanseatic tradition of J. Ferd. Nagel, Hamburg. The edition emphasizes origin, continuity, and a strictly limited release.
Allocation of Bottles
Allocation is carried out via prior registration followed by selection by the provider. There is no entitlement to purchase. Availability of specific bottle numbers may change over time.
Further Information and Registration
www.tannenblut.co
Press Contact
JFN Spirituosen Hamburg GmbH
20095 Hamburg
Email: intake@tannenblut.co
M. Stich
JFN Spirituosen Hamburg
49 160 9703 6804
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.