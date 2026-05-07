AB Plastic Surgery Obtains KAHF Accreditation, Medical Services and Expertise Meeting International Standards

AB Plastic Surgery officially received the KAHF certificate

KAHF accreditation confirms AB Plastic Surgery meets international healthcare standards for safer care for domestic and international patients

SEOUL, GANGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Plastic Surgery has officially obtained the Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients (KAHF), administered by the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea, demonstrating that its medical services for international patients meet globally recognized standards.The KAHF accreditation is a government-certified program jointly operated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI). It evaluates and certifies medical institutions based on strict international criteria to ensure they provide safe and reliable medical services to patients. Established under the “Act on Support for Overseas Expansion of Healthcare System and Attraction of International Patients,” the program is widely recognized as a leading national accreditation system that comprehensively assesses clinical systems and patient safety management.The evaluation framework consists of two main components: the “ Specialized System for International Patients ,” which assesses the institution’s capability to provide appropriate medical services for foreign patients, and the “Patient Safety System,” which evaluates the quality of care and safety standards for all patients, including domestic patients. Through this comprehensive review, only institutions that meet all required standards are granted accreditation.The evaluation criteria are highly rigorous. Approximately 140 detailed indicators are assessed through in-depth, on-site inspections based on strict international standards. These include patient-centered care systems, the availability of qualified medical professionals, respect for patient rights and medical dispute prevention systems, patient safety activities, infection control, and facility and environmental management.In particular, core items directly related to patient safety must meet the required standards without exception. Failure to meet these criteria results in disqualification, reflecting the highly stringent nature of the accreditation process.Although KAHF accreditation is designed for institutions serving international patients, its core standards focus on the fundamental quality of healthcare, including patient safety, clinical systems, infection control, and protection of patient rights. As a result, domestic patients also benefit from the same level of internationally aligned medical services. In this regard, accreditation for international patient services also serves as an indicator of a safer and more structured medical environment for all patients.During the evaluation process, AB Plastic Surgery was recognized for establishing a systematic clinical framework and a patient safety-centered medical environment. The clinic operates comprehensive infection prevention and hygiene management systems across its operating rooms and overall medical environment, continuously striving to prioritize patient safety.In addition, the presence of board-certified anesthesiologists ensures stable and reliable medical care throughout the entire surgical process.The clinic has also developed a specialized coordinating system for patients, along with structured consultation and care guidance processes, enabling patients to access medical services in a safer and more convenient manner.Dr. Bae In-ho, CEO of AB Plastic Surgery, stated, “This accreditation is a meaningful result of the collective efforts of our entire staff to create an environment where patients can receive medical care with confidence. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize patient safety and further enhance the quality of our medical services to become a trusted healthcare provider for all.”AB Plastic Surgery officially received the KAHF certificate from the Ministry of Health and Welfare at the “Medical Korea 2026” event held at COEX on the 20th, further recognizing its medical service capabilities.

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