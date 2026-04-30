Atlanta’s AAPI Vibe Fest Returns to Duluth on May 9 with Free Music, Cultural Performances, and Community Celebration

Official banner of AAPI Vibe Fest 2025, featuring headline performers and co-host City of Duluth.

Free outdoor AAPI Heritage Month festival in Duluth featuring live music, cultural performances, and community experiences on May 9, 2026.

AAPI Vibe Fest is about celebrating identity, creativity, and connection. We’re excited to continue building a space where diverse communities can come together and experience something truly unique.” — Event Organizer

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAPI Vibe Fest is returning to Duluth for its second year on Saturday, May 9,2026, bringing an energetic mix of live music, cultural performances, and communityexperiences in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.Co-hosted in partnership with the City of Duluth, the free outdoor festival will take placefrom 3:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Duluth Festival Center, inviting attendees from across theAtlanta area to experience a unique blend of modern and traditional AAPI cultures.This year’s program features a dynamic lineup of live performances, with a strong focus onlive bands spanning a range of styles—from East-meets-West fusion rock and pop to indie,punk, and heavy metal. The festival will also showcase a traditional Chinese instrumentalensemble presenting contemporary fusion pieces, alongside K-pop dance performances andHawaiian dance showcases reflecting both Asian and Pacific Islander cultural influences.In addition, the event will include a DJ set and appearance by anime rapper None LikeJoshua, an artist with over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, contributing to the festival’sinteractive and high-energy atmosphere.Beyond the stage, attendees can explore a curated selection of cultural booths and localbusinesses representing the AAPI community. While the festival focuses on culturalexperiences, visitors can also enjoy the vibrant dining scene in Downtown Duluth, with avariety of restaurants just steps away.Building on its debut last year, AAPI Vibe Fest aims to grow into a signature cultural event inthe Atlanta region—one that brings people together through music, creativity, and sharedcultural experiences.“AAPI Vibe Fest is about celebrating identity, creativity, and connection,” said the eventorganizer. “We’re excited to continue building a space where diverse communities can cometogether and experience something truly unique.”The festival is made possible through the support of community partners and sponsors,including title sponsors United BMW and BMW of Gwinnett Place.Event Details:Duluth Festival Center, Duluth, GASaturday, May 9, 20263:30 PM – 9:30 PMFree AdmissionFor more information and to RSVP, visit: https://www facebook .com/share/18afgtvBzm/Media Contact:AAPI Vibe FestEmail: aapi@magiceastern.orgWebsite: https://aapivibefest.com Instagram : @aapivibefest

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