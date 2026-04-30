Atlanta’s AAPI Vibe Fest Returns to Duluth on May 9 with Free Music, Cultural Performances, and Community Celebration
Free outdoor AAPI Heritage Month festival in Duluth featuring live music, cultural performances, and community experiences on May 9, 2026.
2026, bringing an energetic mix of live music, cultural performances, and community
experiences in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.
Co-hosted in partnership with the City of Duluth, the free outdoor festival will take place
from 3:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Duluth Festival Center, inviting attendees from across the
Atlanta area to experience a unique blend of modern and traditional AAPI cultures.
This year’s program features a dynamic lineup of live performances, with a strong focus on
live bands spanning a range of styles—from East-meets-West fusion rock and pop to indie,
punk, and heavy metal. The festival will also showcase a traditional Chinese instrumental
ensemble presenting contemporary fusion pieces, alongside K-pop dance performances and
Hawaiian dance showcases reflecting both Asian and Pacific Islander cultural influences.
In addition, the event will include a DJ set and appearance by anime rapper None Like
Joshua, an artist with over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, contributing to the festival’s
interactive and high-energy atmosphere.
Beyond the stage, attendees can explore a curated selection of cultural booths and local
businesses representing the AAPI community. While the festival focuses on cultural
experiences, visitors can also enjoy the vibrant dining scene in Downtown Duluth, with a
variety of restaurants just steps away.
Building on its debut last year, AAPI Vibe Fest aims to grow into a signature cultural event in
the Atlanta region—one that brings people together through music, creativity, and shared
cultural experiences.
“AAPI Vibe Fest is about celebrating identity, creativity, and connection,” said the event
organizer. “We’re excited to continue building a space where diverse communities can come
together and experience something truly unique.”
The festival is made possible through the support of community partners and sponsors,
including title sponsors United BMW and BMW of Gwinnett Place.
Event Details:
Duluth Festival Center, Duluth, GA
Saturday, May 9, 2026
3:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Free Admission
For more information and to RSVP, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/18afgtvBzm/
Media Contact:
AAPI Vibe Fest
Email: aapi@magiceastern.org
Website: https://aapivibefest.com
Instagram: @aapivibefest
AAPI Vibe Fest
AAPI Vibe Fest
+1 4045478642
email us here
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