Attorney Brian Kratenstein Joins Parker Waichman LLP Personal Injury Team in New York

Attorney Brian Kratenstein from Parker Waichman LLP

With over 20 years of experience in insurance defense and medical provider representation, Brian Kratenstein joins Parker Waichman, LLP.

The firm has a long history of handling significant cases, and I am prepared to advise our clients as they pursue legal remedies for their injuries.” — Brian Kratenstein

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parker Waichman LLP , a national personal injury law firm, announces that Brian Kratenstein has joined the firm’s legal team in Port Washington, New York. Mr. Kratenstein brings more than two decades of experience within the New York court system to his role, where he represents individuals in personal injury litigation.Mr. Kratenstein’s career includes 12 years representing medical providers and 10 years defending insurance companies. This background provides a factual basis for his work in the No-Fault system, as he has handled cases from both the defense and provider perspectives. At Parker Waichman LLP, he now applies this history to manage claims for plaintiffs seeking recovery for their injuries.After graduating from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, Mr. Kratenstein returned to New York and was admitted to practice law in 1999. Over the last 25 years, he has developed a practice centered on the New York courtrooms, handling the procedural requirements of personal injury law. His arrival at Parker Waichman LLP adds a seasoned litigator to the firm’s New York operations."I look forward to applying my 20 years of experience in the New York court system to represent individuals in personal injury matters at Parker Waichman LLP," said Brian Kratenstein. "The firm has a long history of handling significant cases, and I am prepared to advise our clients as they pursue legal remedies for their injuries."The firm continues to expand its roster of attorneys to handle motor vehicle accidents , medical malpractice, and other liability cases. By adding attorneys with experience in insurance defense, the firm maintains its capacity to represent clients in negotiations and at trial.About Parker Waichman LLPParker Waichman LLP is one of the nation’s most formidable personal injury and mass tort law firms, clearing the field with more than $2 billion recovered for clients and a rare Billion Dollar Trial Lawyers™ Award to prove it. With AV Preeminent peer ratings, consistent Super Lawyers selections, inclusion in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms, and recognition as national leaders in complex litigation and mass tort advocacy, they not only play in the big leagues but set the standard for them. Their landmark settlements include an $11 million catastrophic injury payout from an 18-wheeler crash, a $10 million auto accident recovery that stands among the largest in New York state history, as well as a $7.5 million and $4.8 million DUI auto accident award, a $3.55 million construction site accident award, and a $3.4 million motorcycle accident award, with countless similar wins across medical malpractice, environmental exposure, and product liability cases. Supported by a nationwide network of trial lawyers, a track record of leadership in MDL committees, and a fiercely client-first culture (contingency-based and accessible 24/7), Parker Waichman brings scale, strategy, and unwavering determination to every case because the stakes are too high to settle for anything less.Legal Disclaimer: ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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