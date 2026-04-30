Jennifer Maddox, Future Ties Bring Free Dental Screenings to Chicago Families

Jennifer Maddox and Staff The Colgate Van Student National Dental Association

Headed up by COO Sharon Bell, the event connected South Side families with free dental screenings, nutrition education, and prevention resources.

This event showed what happens when organizations come together around prevention, access, and families.” — Jennifer Maddox, Founder, Future Ties, NFP

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Maddox, founder of Future Ties, NFP , helped bring accessible health resources to Chicago families through a Community Dental Screening and Nutrition Workshop held at 6330 S. King Drive on Chicago’s South Side.The event was headed up by Sharon Bell, COO of Future Ties, NFP, and connected families with children ages 3–12 and community members seeking health resources with free dental screenings, nutrition education, and family-friendly activities.Free dental screenings were provided through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Mobile Dental Van . The workshop also included nutrition education, a DJ, bouncy houses, and family activities that created a welcoming environment for children and parents.“This event showed what happens when organizations come together around prevention, access, and families,” said Jennifer Maddox, Founder of Future Ties, NFP. “For many families, community-based events like this make health resources feel approachable, welcoming, and connected to everyday life.”The Community Dental Screening and Nutrition Workshop was presented in partnership with the Student National Dental Association , Future Ties, NFP, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, and the National Dental Association – Health Now initiative.Through events like this, Future Ties, NFP continues to strengthen its role as a community connector, helping families access resources that support children’s health, education, and long-term wellness.Questions and partnership inquiries may be directed to Sharon Bell, COO of Future Ties, NFP, at (773) 633-2950 or sbell@futureties.org.About Future Ties, NFPFuture Ties, NFP is a Chicago-based community organization dedicated to supporting children, families, and communities through prevention-focused programming, youth engagement, educational support, and community partnerships. Future Ties works to create safe, enriching spaces where young people and families can access resources, build confidence, and strengthen their connection to the community.

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