Jibe Releases 2025 Annual Report as Resource Guide Reaches Every North Natomas Household

Jibe's Annual Report & Resource Guide

Jibe’s 2025 Annual Report highlights key milestones, while the 2026 Resource Guide helps residents discover local programs and transportation resources.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Natomas Jibe has released its 2025 Annual Report and mailed its 2026 Community Resource Guide to households across North Natomas, giving residents a closer look at recent program activity and the resources available to them in the year ahead.The 2025 Annual Report provides an overview of Jibe’s programs , partnerships, and financial activity, along with key metrics reflecting participation across the community. The report highlights work in areas such as school travel, bike education, transit access, and local partnerships that connect residents to different ways of getting around.In 2025, Jibe recorded 220,104 active transportation trips to school, with 26.23% of students at partner schools walking or biking. Additional program activity included the distribution of 2,511 free transit passes, 1,021 bicycles repaired through the Bike Doc program, and education programs reaching more than 2,000 youth and adults, focused on walking, biking, and transit use.Alongside the report, Jibe’s 2026 Community Resource Guide has been mailed to North Natomas residents. The guide serves as a practical, easy-to-use reference, highlighting available programs, local events, and transportation options throughout the community. It includes information on walking, biking, transit, vanpooling, and tools like NorCal Go that support trip planning and rewards.The guide also provides an overview of Jibe’s programs, including school-based initiatives, bike education, business partnerships, and community engagement efforts. Additional copies will be available through the Jibe office.Together, the Annual Report and Resource Guide provide a snapshot of Jibe’s work and a look ahead at the programs and services available to North Natomas residents.The 2025 Annual Report is available now at jibe.org , where residents can review program details, financial summaries, and organizational updates.About North Natomas JibeNorth Natomas Jibe is a nonprofit organization that promotes sustainable transportation in North Natomas through programs, partnerships, and community outreach. Jibe works with residents, schools, businesses, and public agencies to encourage walking, biking, transit, and shared mobility, while supporting efforts to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and strengthen community connections.

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