JH Landscapes Offers Detached Garage and Post-Frame Building Construction in Waxhaw, NC

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Waxhaw contractor builds freestanding garage structures for vehicle storage, workshop use, and hobby space across Union County and the Greater Charlotte region.

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JH Landscapes , a full-service landscape and construction contractor based in Waxhaw, NC, builds custom detached garages for residential property owners throughout Union County and the Greater Charlotte region. Founded by Justin Hoskins, the company manages the complete construction process, from site assessment and foundation work through framing, roofing, electrical coordination, and final inspection, for projects ranging from basic two-car storage buildings to finished workshop facilities.Detached garages offer flexibility that attached structures cannot match. Because they sit independent of the primary residence, they can be positioned to suit lot layout, oriented for optimal vehicle access, and sized without the constraints of an existing roofline or foundation. Homeowners in communities like Waxhaw, Marvin, Weddington, and Indian Land frequently pursue them as solutions for overflow storage, dedicated workspace, or protected parking for a third vehicle, recreational equipment, or a boat."A lot of homeowners come to us after realizing their attached garage has been turned into storage and they have nowhere to park," said Justin Hoskins, Owner of JH Landscapes based in Waxhaw, NC . "A detached structure solves that problem and adds usable square footage to the property. We build them to hold up — proper foundation, quality framing, and everything permitted and inspected so the client is protected."Each project coordinated by JH Landscapes begins with a site evaluation covering soil conditions, drainage, setback requirements, and utility access. The company handles permit applications with the appropriate authority, Union County Building Code Enforcement for unincorporated areas, or the Town of Waxhaw's permitting portal for properties within town limits, and schedules inspections throughout the build. Foundation systems, structural framing specifications, and roofing and siding material selections are all determined based on the building's intended use and site conditions.The Waxhaw area has seen consistent residential growth over the past several years, with larger lot sizes in communities like Marvin and Mineral Springs supporting the kind of accessory structure projects that denser suburban neighborhoods cannot accommodate. Post-frame construction, a method that uses large vertical posts as the primary structural element rather than conventional stud framing, is a common choice for properties with agricultural or rural characteristics, offering faster build timelines and wide-open interior spans without load-bearing interior walls.Property owners interested in a detached garage or post-frame building can schedule a site consultation by calling JH Landscapes at (704) 999-0976 or visiting the company's website. Initial consultations include a site walkthrough, discussion of building size and use requirements, and a detailed project estimate.About JH Landscapes JH Landscapes in Waxhaw, NC is a licensed and insured landscape and construction contractor, serving residential and commercial properties throughout the Greater Charlotte region. Founded by Justin Hoskins, the company provides detached garage construction, post-frame buildings, deck and patio installation, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, drainage solutions, irrigation, sod installation, landscape design, and a full range of related services across communities in North Carolina and South Carolina including Waxhaw, Weddington, Marvin, Matthews, Indian Trail, Fort Mill, and Indian Land. Learn more at jhlandscapes.com.###Media ContactJH LandscapesAddress: 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173Phone: (704) 999-0976Website: https://jhlandscapes.com/

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