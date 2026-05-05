ATELIC AI secures Oskar Mencer as board advisor, as they continue scaling Agentic AI adoption for Enterprise customers

Oskar Mencer, PhD, has joined Atelic as Board Advisor Founder of Atelic, Ben Owen

As Atelic continues to grow its presence in the GCC, EU & Americas, it is further boosted by the addition of its newest advisor, Oskar Mencer, PhD (Stanford).

I am honored to join Atelic’s Advisory Board, their commitment & drive delivering enterprise-grade AI with measurable business value resonates” — Oskar Mencer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oskar is a globally respected technologist and entrepreneur with a distinguished track record & career in high-performance computing, advanced system architectures and industry-leading innovation.He is the founder and long-time CEO of Maxeler Technologies, a pioneering dataflow computing company that has influenced the evolution of next-generation computing architectures and was acquired by Groq, whose technology was recently licensed by Nvidia, in Nvidia’s largest deal to-date. Oskar now calls Dubai home and is currently a fellow with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).“We are thrilled to welcome Oskar to Atelic ’s Advisory Board,” said Ben Owen, CEO and Founder of Atelic. “His deep technical expertise, visionary leadership and decades of experience bringing breakthrough computing solutions to market is an asset as we scale our enterprise AI strategy and help organisations tackle real-world challenges with secure, efficient, and impactful AI solutions.In his role on the Advisory Board, Oskar will provide strategic counsel on market alignment, technology, product-market fit, and ecosystem partnerships. His insights will help guide Atelic’s ongoing development of advanced AI platforms and enterprise frameworks, including Atelic’s flagship Studio product suite. His guidance ensures that the company remains at the forefront of trusted, outcome-focused AI adoption across sectors such as energy, manufacturing, smart cities & beyond.“I am honored to join Atelic’s Advisory Board,” said Oskar. “The team’s commitment and drive to delivering enterprise-grade AI with measurable business value resonates with the direction in which I am convinced, industry must move. I look forward to supporting Atelic as it navigates the rapidly evolving AI landscape and helps organisations translate innovation into tangible outcomes.”Oskar’s appointment underscores Atelic’s ambition to build a world-class advisory ecosystem, one that combines deeptech domain expertise with practical execution experience to accelerate trusted AI deployment & autonomy at scale.About Atelic AI: Atelic builds the operational foundation for autonomous enterprises, focused on Energy and Manufacturing. Headquartered in Dubai & with offices in the Netherlands, Atelic delivers ROI-driven, agentic AI solutions that turn data into revenue accelerators.For more information, visit www.atelic.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.