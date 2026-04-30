smart and AWR Automotive Offer a Glimpse into the Future of Automotive Style with the Red Dot Award-Winning smart #5

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful and highly anticipated UAE launch, the all-electric smart #5 is decisively setting a new benchmark for premium automotive design in the region. Presented by the esteemed AWR Automotive, the official distributor for the smart brand in the UAE, the smart #5 masterfully merges the globally renowned and influential design philosophy of Mercedes-Benz with a bold, adventurous spirit. This fusion results in a vehicle that is not only visually striking and aesthetically sophisticated but also exceptionally versatile, engineered to navigate the dynamic energy of the UAE’s urban centres while offering the freedom to explore its breathtaking natural landscapes.The smart #5’s exceptional design credentials have already been validated on the world stage, earning it the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. This accolade is a globally recognized and highly coveted seal of quality from the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany, one of the world’s oldest, largest, and most respected design competitions. The international jury, composed of 43 independent design experts from 21 countries, rigorously evaluated thousands of entries and lauded the smart #5 for its clear, confident aesthetic. The judges highlighted the vehicle’s masterful blend of rugged, outdoor-inspired elements - such as its protective cladding and robust proportions - with a sophisticated, minimalist urban presence, creating a new and compelling visual language for the modern electric SUV.This award-winning design philosophy is evident in every aspect of the vehicle’s exterior. The smart #5 projects a powerful and assured stance, characterized by its distinctive boxy silhouette, short front and rear overhangs, and a long 2,900 mm wheelbase. This not only provides a commanding presence on the road but also maximizes interior space, a cornerstone of the vehicle’s user-centric design.The front fascia is defined by the intelligent and expressive CyberSparks LED headlights, which feature an automatic high beam function and create a unique light signature that is both futuristic and instantly recognizable. The clean, uncluttered lines of the bodywork are further enhanced by the concealed automatic pop-out door handles, which contribute to the vehicle’s excellent aerodynamics and seamless, modern look.The most breathtaking feature, however, is the expansive panoramic halo roof, which bathes the interior in natural light and creates an unparalleled sense of openness and freedom. For the intense UAE sun, the roof is equipped with a convenient electric blind that effectively blocks heat and provides 99% protection against UV radiation, ensuring the cabin remains a cool and comfortable sanctuary.This commitment to premium, human-centric design extends seamlessly into the cabin, which offers a level of quality, technology, and spaciousness that redefines the segment. Inside, occupants are greeted by an environment of refined comfort and intuitive control. Premium, soft-touch materials are used extensively throughout the cabin, from the dashboard to the door panels, complemented by a sophisticated 256-colour ambient lighting system that allows drivers to tailor the atmosphere to their mood. The interior architecture prioritizes space and openness, providing generous legroom and headroom for all five passengers and creating a feeling of airy tranquility that makes even the longest journeys a pleasure.The centerpiece of the interior is the state-of-the-art digital cockpit, featuring two ultra-clear 13-inch OLED touchscreens and a crisp 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. This advanced setup puts navigation, entertainment, and critical vehicle information right where the driver needs it, presented with vibrant colours and sharp graphics. The system is powered by a high-performance AMD V2000 chipset, ensuring lightning-fast responses and a smooth, lag-free user experience. This focus on a superior and practical family experience was a key factor in the smart #5 also winning the prestigious What Car? Car of the Year Award 2026 for Best Family Electric SUV. The judges at the UK's largest car-buying media brand praised its high-quality interior that “wouldn’t look out of place in a luxury limo,” further cementing its position as the benchmark for premium family mobility.Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs at AWR Automotive, commented: “Customers in the UAE have a deep and sophisticated appreciation for exceptional design and quality, and the smart #5 delivers unequivocally on both fronts. From the moment you see its confident stance and clean lines, you know this is a special vehicle. But it’s when you step inside that the true innovation becomes apparent. The cabin is not just beautifully designed with premium materials; it is also incredibly practical, spacious, and packed with technology that makes every drive easier and more enjoyable for the whole family. It’s this holistic combination of award-winning aesthetics, segment-leading practicality with its 630-litre boot, and real-world usability that makes the smart #5 such a compelling and unique proposition in the market. We are immensely proud to represent a vehicle that so perfectly aligns with the progressive and quality-driven mindset of our customers, and we invite everyone to visit our showrooms to experience this new standard of premium SUV design for themselves.”The smart #5 is now available for test drives and purchase across the UAE, with four distinct variants including the Pro, Premium, the UAE-exclusive Dune, and the high-performance BRABUS, ensuring there is a smart #5 to suit every taste and lifestyle.

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