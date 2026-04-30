Zeekr Dual Flagships Command Auto China 2026, Redefining the Premium Market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeekr made a powerful statement at the Auto China 2026 exhibiting a luxury lineup led by the high-performance flagship Zeekr 8X and the tech-luxury flagship Zeekr 9X. The stand quickly became one of the hottest destinations at the show, drawing packed crowds, nonstop queues, and intense media attention.Zeekr 8X: “New King of the Road” Redefines the Performance SUVFreshly launched, the Zeekr 8X was a headline act on the stand. Built on the SEA Super Hybrid architecture with a full-stack 800V platform, the 8X Flagship variant debuts the hybrid segment’s first Megawatt Tri-Motor E-Drive, delivering 1,030 kW of system power and a 0–100 km/h time of 2.96 seconds - among the quickest hybrid SUVs globally. Orders surpassed 10,000 units within 29 minutes of launch, positioning the 8X as a direct challenger to traditional performance benchmarks.Shang Peng, head of Zeekr Brand Management, described the 8X as “a beast in a tailored suit” - an elegant SUV that conceals ferocious power. “True breakthroughs are not just about making performance more aggressive; they are about achieving a sophisticated balance between power and elegance,” Shang said.Zeekr 9X: Redefining Flagship Value Through Uncompromising StandardsThe Zeekr 9X fuses top-tier mechanical engineering with advanced AI-driven intelligent control. Standard equipment includes closed dual-chamber air springs, dual-valve CCD electromagnetic dampers, and 48V active stabilizer bars, enabling near zero-roll cornering dynamics. The chassis responds in just 0.2 seconds and offers up to 80 mm of lift, keeping the vehicle composed whether navigating rough terrain at low speed or cornering at high velocity. This commitment to excellence extends to safety, where the 9X features an ultra-high-strength body architecture, intelligent active defense, and extreme system redundancies. By taking safety to the extreme, the vehicle is built not just to perform, but to endure.Full Product Portfolio and Systematic Technology Showcase Redefine Premium CompetitionBeyond the dual flagships, Zeekr’s stand also featured a comprehensive product lineup spanning key segments. The refreshed Zeekr 009 was presented in both six-seat Executive Edition and seven-seat Ultra+ Family Edition configurations, addressing high-end business travel and multi-child family mobility. The Zeekr 7X further broadened the brand’s reach into the mainstream luxury SUV segment. Meanwhile, the new Zeekr 007, new Zeekr 007 GT and the Zeekr 001 5th Anniversary Edition rounded out the display, showcasing a complete portfolio that stretches from luxury sedans to shooting brake coupes - forming a closed loop from flagship to volume models.Complementing the product showcase, Zeekr presented a full-stack technology display centered on its SEA architecture. The brand’s Centum Technologies exhibition covered hybrid powertrains, battery and electric drive systems, AI digital chassis, smart driving suites, 6C ultra-fast charging and Qiongjia armor body - a comprehensive demonstration of capabilities across performance, safety and intelligent control. The deep integration of AI into the chassis domain, shifting handling from passive reaction to active anticipation, drew sustained attention from global media and business partners.Industry observers noted that the sustained traffic at the Zeekr booth signals a pivotal evolution: premium positioning is no longer driven by a single hit model but by systematic synergy across technology platforms, product portfolios and brand identity. When a stand draws long queues not for one viral product but for an entire luxury matrix, the competitive logic of the Chinese high-end auto market is being rewritten.From segment-leading hybrid performance to AI-driven intelligent chassis technology, from uncompromising safety redundancy to full-scenario driving experience, Zeekr’s showing at Auto China 2026 is accelerating that vision into reality.Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs at AWR Automotive , stated, "The overwhelming response to the Zeekr 8X and 9X at Auto China 2026 underscores the global appetite for vehicles that refuse to compromise on performance, luxury, or technology. As we bring these revolutionary models to our market, we are confident they will set a new benchmark for what customers expect from premium mobility."AWR Automotive is the official distributor of Zeekr in the UAE. Since the brand's launch in March 2024, the partnership has introduced the Zeekr X, Zeekr 001, and Zeekr 7X to the market, recording exceptional sales growth and establishing showrooms and service centers in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. That foundation now positions AWR Automotive to bring the Zeekr 8X and Zeekr 9X to UAE customers, continuing the brand's momentum in the premium electric vehicle segment.

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