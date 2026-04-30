A defining moment: First Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Chamber & Foundation launches in Las Vegas on May Day.

A Defining Moment for the 9th Island: First-Ever Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders Chamber & Foundation Launches in Las Vegas During May Day Celebrations

The 9th Island Chamber is the gateway to Hawai‘i, No matter where our people are, we are creating a bridge back to our culture, our community, and our economic future.” — Chuck Obina, founder, CEO and president

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic and culturally symbolic moment, the 9th Island Chamber of Commerce and Foundation officially launched in Las Vegas, aligned with May Day (Lei Day) celebrations honoring Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) culture, heritage, and community.This launch marks a significant milestone for Southern Nevada and beyond, introducing a comprehensive model designed to expand economic opportunity, leadership, and generational wealth for NHPI communities.“The 9th Island Chamber is the gateway to Hawai‘i,” said Chuck Obina, founder, CEO and president.“No matter where our people are, we are creating a bridge back to our culture, our community, and our economic future.”Las Vegas—widely known as the “9th Island”—is home to one of the largest Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations outside Hawai‘i. For decades, families migrating from Hawai‘i and across the Pacific have contributed to the region’s workforce, culture, and economic growth. Despite these contributions, NHPI communities have remained underrepresented in business ownership, access to capital, and institutional leadership.A NEW MODEL FOR COMMUNITY-DRIVEN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT The 9th Island Chamber of Commerce and Foundation introduces one of the most comprehensive and integrated chamber models in the United States.This is not a traditional chamber of commerce—it is a coordinated economic ecosystem designed to connect community members to real opportunities for ownership, growth and long-term sustainability.AN ECONOMIC ECOSYSTEM BUILT FOR IMPACTThe organization aligns business development, workforce pathways, housing access, youth engagement, women’s leadership and cultural preservation into one unified structure.“When our people understand their collective buying power and their ability to own and lead, we change everything,” said Leilani Hart, chief operating officer of the 9th Island Chamber of Commerce and Foundation.This model is designed to move individuals from participation in the workforce to ownership and leadership within the economy.SMALL BUSINESS CENTER: FROM STARTUP TO RECOVERYAt the center of the initiative is the Small Business Center, which provides hands-on support for entrepreneurs at every stage.Services include:• Business formation and launch support• Branding and long-term growth strategies• Educational programming and mentorship• Access to capital resourcesThe Center also assists business owners whose entities have been suspended, revoked or dissolved by the Nevada Secretary of State Business Division, including both nonprofit and for-profit organizations.“We are not just helping businesses start—we are helping them recover, rebuild, and sustain,” said Joe Kaniala, owner of a business consulting, an NHPI-owned business.WOMEN’S COUNCIL OF LAS VEGASThe Chamber has launched the Women’s Council of Las Vegas, focused on mental health, healthcare access and leadership advancement.The initiative creates pathways for women to enter management, executive and board-level positions while strengthening access to wellness resources.The Women’s Council of Las Vegas is currently in the process of being trademarked.YOUTH WORKFORCE AND TRADE PATHWAYSRecognizing a growing gap among disconnected youth in Southern Nevada, the Chamber is developing programs that connect young people to workforce opportunities, trade careers and vocational education.“If we don’t invest in our youth, we risk long-term economic impact,” Obina said.NATIVE HAWAIIAN REALTORS COUNCILThe Chamber also announced the creation of the Native Hawaiian Realtors Council, designed to increase access to homeownership within the NHPI community.The initiative focuses on:• Credit education and financial readiness• Access to funding sources• Guidance through the homebuying processThe Council is currently in the process of being trademarked and is being developed as a model for expansion into cities including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, Canada.WELCOME AND RESOURCE CENTER: THE HEART OF ALOHAA central component of the initiative is the Welcome and Resource Center, which will serve as a hub for visitors, newcomers and local residents across Nevada.Rooted in the spirit of Aloha, the Center will connect individuals to business opportunities, workforce resources and community services while preserving cultural identity.“No matter where we live, we carry our culture with us,” Obina said. “This center reflects how we support one another as a community.”COMMUNITY VOICES“Wellness, economic stability, and community are deeply connected,” said Lisa Rosehill.“This is about visibility and voice,” said Michelle Lee.“We are building ownership, not just participation,” said Michael Chang.“This creates real pathways to generational wealth,” said Adam Castillo.“This is how influence turns into legacy,” said Terrance “Big Teeze” Hallums, radio personality.A SHIFT TOWARD LONG-TERM ECONOMIC IMPACTThe launch reflects a broader effort to build structured economic pathways that align cultural identity with long-term economic growth and generational impact.ABOUT THE 9TH ISLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND FOUNDATIONThe 9th Island Chamber of Commerce and Foundation is a Las Vegas-based organization dedicated to advancing the economic, cultural and social well-being of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities. Through integrated programs in business development, workforce pathways, homeownership, youth engagement and leadership initiatives, the organization is building a scalable model for long-term economic growth.MEDIA CONTACTLeilani HartChief Operating Officerleilani@9thislandchamber.org(702) 788-1955

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