Governor Lamont Applauds Final Legislative Approval of State Employee Contracts

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly for voting today in favor of approving an agreement his administration reached with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) on new contracts with several unions representing state employees who serve in a variety of agencies throughout state government.

“Every day, I see the commitment our state employees have to their jobs and our state, and I could not be prouder of all they do,” Governor Lamont said. “This agreement will allow the state to remain competitive in attracting the best and brightest. They are the steady foundation that keeps our state running, often behind the scenes and without recognition. From maintaining critical infrastructure to responding in moments of crisis, they bring professionalism, integrity, and a deep sense of purpose to their work. Investing in our workforce is an investment in Connecticut’s future. By valuing and supporting state employees, we strengthen the services residents rely on every day and position our state to meet new challenges with confidence. Their dedication is not just a reflection of duty, but of pride in serving their neighbors and improving the quality of life across our state.”

The contracts received legislative approval through Senate Resolution 12 and House Resolution 12. Today’s actions were the final steps necessary for the contracts to be fully ratified.