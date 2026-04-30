Hejaz Announces 125.51% ITD Cumulative Performance Milestone for Private Equity Fund

Hejaz Founder and CEO Hakan Ozyon

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Islamic financial services provider Hejaz has reported a 125.51% inception-to-date return cumulative for its Private Equity Fund, Sub Trust 1, as at 30 September 2025, marking a significant performance milestone.

This milestone reflects the fund’s long-term investment strategy and disciplined asset management approach since inception, underscoring Hejaz’s ability to identify, structure, and manage private market opportunities.

The performance has been supported by the fund’s focus on identifying high-quality private market investments, underpinned by disciplined portfolio construction and active oversight by the investment team. The strategy prioritises long-term value creation, strong governance, and selective exposure to sectors with sustainable growth potential.

The Hejaz Private Equity Fund, Sub Trust 1 is a wholesale investment vehicle available only to eligible investors. It is not a listed product and is distinct from Hejaz’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other publicly offered investment products.

In Australia, wholesale private funds are typically designed for sophisticated or high-net-worth investors who meet specific financial thresholds. Because these investors are considered more experienced, wholesale funds operate under a different regulatory framework and often provide access to specialised investment opportunities such as private equity, private credit, and property development that may not be available through traditional retail investment products.

Founder and CEO of Hejaz, Hakan Ozyon, said, “This milestone demonstrates the strength of our private markets strategy and the rigorous investment framework applied across our portfolio”.

“Our focus remains on disciplined execution, prudent risk management, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our investors,” Ozyon said.

The result also reflects Hejaz’s growing capability across primary and secondary private markets, demonstrating its ability to structure and manage high-quality Sharia-compliant investments while delivering strong long-term outcomes.

Hejaz (https://www.hejazfs.com.au/), founded in 2014, Hejaz is an Australian Islamic financial services provider dedicated to delivering Sharia-compliant investment, superannuation, and wealth solutions. Established to address the lack of Islamically permissible financial products in Australia, Hejaz combines deep Islamic finance knowledge with technical expertise to create specialised solutions tailored to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

The firm’s mission is to build a sustainable, intergenerational Islamic financial ecosystem that aligns financial success with faith-based values. Hejaz continues to expand its private markets capabilities, leveraging sector expertise, active portfolio oversight, and a structured governance framework designed to support long-term capital growth.

The performance milestone reflects returns achieved since the fund’s inception and aligns with Hejaz’s broader strategy of building diversified, high-quality investment portfolios across asset classes.

Disclaimer:

Hejaz wholesale investment funds are offered to qualifying investors only, in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). These funds are issued and managed by Hejaz Funds Management Pty Ltd (ABN 87 138 165 901, AFSL 339583). They are not available to retail investors. The information provided on the Hejaz website, in any offer documents, or promotional material is intended solely for professional, sophisticated, or wholesale investors as defined by the Corporations Act and is not intended for distribution or use by any person in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. The information is general in nature, does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and does not constitute financial product advice. You should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Investment in these funds carries risk, and you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Product features, fees, and charges may change without notice. References to “Islamic” or “Sharia-compliant” products relate to compliance with Islamic finance principles as interpreted by our appointed Sharia advisers. These interpretations may differ from those of other scholars or organisations. By accessing the Hejaz website, materials, or products relating to these wholesale funds, you confirm that you are a wholesale investor and agree to the terms of this disclaimer.

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