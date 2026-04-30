Lordhair Offers Skin Hair Systems for Different Stages of Hair Loss and Wear Needs

Lordhair’s skin hair system range includes ultra-thin, super thin skin bases and reinforced options built for longer wear.

No two men have the same hair loss pattern or daily routine. The Lordhair skin collection helps each wearer find a system that feels right for him” — Nathan, CXO at Lordhair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair , a global provider of hair replacement systems, is highlighting its full range of skin hair systems for men with different levels of hair loss, styling needs, and daily wear preferences.The collection includes 13 skin hair systems with different base thicknesses, hair ventilation methods, density levels, and expected lifespans. Options range from the UTS 2.0, Lordhair’s thinnest 0.02mm skin base, to the Endura, a 0.12–0.14mm reinforced system designed for longer-lasting wear.Skin hair systems use a polyurethane base that closely mimics the scalp. When applied correctly, the base blends into the skin and creates a clean, natural-looking hairline. Skin bases are also easy to attach, remove, and clean, making them a practical choice for both new and experienced wearers.Compared with lace systems, skin bases offer less breathability. However, they are often preferred by men who want a smooth scalp appearance, simple maintenance, and a secure bond with tape or liquid adhesive.Lordhair’s skin hair systems differ mainly in three areas: base thickness, hair attachment method, and hair density. Ultra-thin bases offer the most natural blend but require more careful handling. Thicker bases are more durable and easier to manage during cleaning and removal. Hair ventilation methods, including V-loop, injection, and hand-tied knots, also affect the final appearance and lifespan of each system.A summary of the 13 Lordhair skin hair systems:- UTS — 0.03mm, V-looped, ultra-thin and undetectable, ~1 month lifespan- UTS 2.0 — 0.02mm, V-looped, lightest base available, ~1 month lifespan- Lite UTS — 0.03mm, V-looped, light density (80%), suited to thinning hair, ~1 month lifespan- SuperSkin-V — 0.06mm, V-looped, beginner-friendly, ~2 months- Lite SuperSkin-V — 0.04-0.06mm, V-looped, light to Medium-light (90%), ~2 months- SuperSkin-VM — 0.06–0.08mm, V-looped, medium density (120%), 2–3 months- SuperSkin — 0.08mm, V-looped hairlines, medium-light density, 3–4 months- SuperSkin-M — 0.08–0.10mm, V-looped, medium density (120%), 3–4 months- SuperSkin Premier — 0.08mm, 100% human Remy hair, medium-light density, 3–4 months- Inception — Transparent super thin skin base, injected hair, light to Medium-light (90%), 2–3 months- Ocean — 0.08mm, injected hair, European human hair, 2-3 months- Adonis — 0.08mm, V-looped, beginner-friendly, cost-effective, ~3 months- Endura — 0.12–0.14mm, machine-injected, highest durability in the range, 3–4 monthsThe full comparison is available on the Lordhair blog at https://www.lordhair.com/blog/lordhair-skin-hair-systems-comparison For men who need extra guidance before choosing a system, Lordhair’s AI Search tool is available at https://www.lordhair.com/ai-search/ . It can provide practical suggestions based on each user’s needs. Those who want to preview their look before purchasing can also use Lordhair’s AI Try-On tool for a quick visual reference.About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

Skin Base Thickness DECODED: Pick the Right Men's Hair System

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