Black Blocks: Countdown to Pre-Orders — New Financial-Literacy Board Game Celebrating Black History

Game Night Just Got Better with Black Blocks

Pre-orders open May 15 for Black Blocks, a strategy board game that teaches wealth-building and Black History for ages 12+. MSRP $44.95; ships June 2026.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Blocks LLC today announces the countdown to pre-orders for Black Blocks, a new board game that teaches practical financial literacy skills through immersive Black History content. Pre-orders open May 15, 2026. Designed for players ages 12 and up, Black Blocks combines strategic wealth-building gameplay with culturally grounded discussion prompts to foster critical thinking, empathy, and intergenerational learning. MSRP: $44.95. Orders will be fulfilled through the Black Blocks Shopify storefront and will ship in June 2026.“Black Blocks was created to close the gap between history and personal finance lessons,” said David E. Rogers, Founder & CEO of Black Blocks LLC. “We designed a game that sparks meaningful conversations about money, choice, and the historical forces that shape economic outcomes — all while families and classrooms play together.”What Black Blocks offersDual-deck gameplay: Life Cards present real-world financial and social decisions; Fate Cards prompt players with Black History questions and scenarios that influence gameplay and discussion.Player details: Ages 12+; 2–6 players; average playtime 45–75 minutes.Educational support: Each purchase includes access to a downloadable educator guide with discussion prompts and classroom-ready lesson ideas.Design and authenticity: Developed with cultural consultants to ensure historically accurate, respectful, and empowering content.Why it mattersBlack Blocks addresses a longstanding need for culturally relevant financial-education tools. By linking historical context to everyday financial choices, the game helps players understand how systems, policy, and personal decisions intersect — empowering them to make more informed decisions in their lives.Pre-order details and launch incentivePre-orders open May 15, 2026, at www.blackblocksgame.com (fulfilled via Shopify).MSRP $44.95; shipping begins June 2026.Limited launch incentive: 10% off on Pre-Orders.Media assetsOne hero photo is available for media use; additional images and review copies are available upon request: info@blackblocksgame.com.About Black Blocks LLCBlack Blocks LLC develops culturally authentic educational products that celebrate Black history while teaching practical skills. Founded by David E. Rogers, the company’s mission is to close educational gaps through accessible, engaging, and community-centered experiences.Media contactDavid E. RogersFounder & CEO, Black Blocks LLCinfo@blackblocksgame.comPhone: 510-878-9688Website: www.blackblocksgame.com

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