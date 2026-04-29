Construction of the New Weyburn General Hospital is Complete

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce that construction is complete for the new Weyburn General Hospital (WGH) and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will begin preparations for opening later this year.

"This health facility represents a long-term investment in dependable public infrastructure for the city of Weyburn and surrounding region," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "Achieving this important milestone reflects our government's commitment to delivering projects that will serve and protect residents for decades to come."

"It is wonderful to see construction of the new Weyburn General Hospital complete and extend my deepest gratitude to all partners, including the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation, who have supported this project through to completion," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Our government stands by its promise to put patients first and I look forward to opening day, where residents will have convenient access to all their healthcare needs."

The SHA will begin moving in the equipment, furniture and fixtures in preparation for opening later this year. The new 35-bed facility will provide expanded health care, including 25 acute care beds, 10 inpatient mental health beds, EMS ambulance, ambulatory care, a heliport, social work and allied health workspaces, and office space for the hospital foundation. All services will be under one roof for greater convenience.

"We are very pleased to see construction complete on the new Weyburn General Hospital and look forward to the grand opening of this great new facility," SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "Our SHA teams are now leading the activation phase, which includes moving in furniture, fixtures and equipment and careful attention to patient experience, staff preparation and continuity of care."

"Reaching 100 per cent completion of our new hospital marks an extraordinary milestone for our community," Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation Board Chair Jeff Hayward said. "This facility is the result of years of commitment, collaboration, and generosity from countless individuals, businesses, and partners who believed in this vision. On behalf of the Foundation Board, we are proud to see it come to fruition and look forward to the meaningful impact it will have - improving access to care, enhancing services, and supporting the health and well-being of our community for generations to come."

Wright Construction Western Inc. considers the successful completion of the new Weyburn General Hospital a result of strong collaboration between Design & Construction, SaskBuilds and Procurement, and the City of Weyburn and are grateful for the leadership, partnership, and shared commitment to delivering a modern facility that will serve the community well into the future.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $134 million in the development of the facility. Additional capital costs, furniture, fixtures and equipment, have been funded by generous community donors and the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Desk

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Phone: 306-520-3607

Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca