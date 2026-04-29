$3.4 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Delivered to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2026

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) provided more than $3.4 million in charitable gaming grants in the fourth quarter of 2025-26, benefiting more than 1,500 groups and organizations across the province.

"Our government is proud of the charitable spirit of Saskatchewan people, and charitable gaming grants are one of the ways we support charities and nonprofit groups across the province," Minister responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "These gaming grants go to groups engaged in a diverse range of activities, including arts, culture and sport, hospital foundations, service clubs and more."

The Estevan Skating Club (ESC) is one of the recipients of the grants. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality skating programs for more than 120 members in their community. The ESC uses the funds to keep ice times affordable, offer coaching support, training for athletes and club operations. The club offers programs for skaters ranging from beginners to competition level.

"The support we receive through the charitable gaming grant from LGS goes far beyond funding ice time and programming, it builds connections," Estevan Skating Club President Erin McQuoid said. "When our skaters and families sell tickets, draw winners and personally deliver prize cheques, they are engaging directly with the community in meaningful ways. These moments create unity, confidence and lasting relationships. The impact is not only seen in the skills our athletes develop on the ice, but in the strong sense of belonging and community that surrounds our club."

This latest round of charitable gaming grants went to more than 280 Saskatchewan communities, across all four corners of the province with $714,350 distributed to groups in Saskatoon and $885,481 to groups in Regina.

Other regions across the province also received funding, including:

Prince Albert and area, more than $486,300

Meadow Lake and area, more than $85,000

Humboldt and area, more than $38,400

Weyburn, Estevan and area, more than $117,000

Melville and area, more than $150,700

Swift Current and area, more than $48,400

These quarterly grants are paid to groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events. The grants are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here.

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