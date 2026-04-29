Innovation Saskatchewan Invests $30K to Support Uniting the Prairies 2026

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2026

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $30,000 as a gold sponsor of Uniting the Prairies (UP), the Prairies' premier startup-focused tech conference hosted by Co.Labs in Saskatoon.

UP brings together high-growth founders, active investors, experienced mentors, industry partners and ecosystem builders from across North America to foster collaboration, catalyze investment and support the growth of Prairie-based startups. This year's event is set to welcome 650 community members, including 80 investors and 160 founders, making it the largest UP to date.

The conference has become a key platform for showcasing the depth and diversity of innovation across the Prairie tech ecosystem, while highlighting Saskatchewan's competitive advantage as a place to build and scale innovative companies. Since 2022, founders who have participated in UP have collectively raised more than $40 million in capital through connections made at the event.

"The Prairie tech ecosystem is gaining national attention, and Saskatchewan is proud to be at the centre of that momentum," Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By investing in Uniting the Prairies, we're reinforcing Saskatchewan's role as a connector and helping founders build trusted relationships that lead to investment, growth and long-term success."

As part of its sponsorship, Innovation Saskatchewan will serve as the Concierge of Uniting the Prairies, connecting founders and mentors for 1:1 meetings, as well as supporting the mentor roundtable event Level UP.

UP continues to create opportunities for the broader tech ecosystem on multiple fronts. It strengthens the companies and talent already in the Saskatchewan and Prairie tech sectors while opening the door for new founders, investors and partners to engage with the regional ecosystem. With support from Innovation Saskatchewan, the conference helps turn meaningful connections into lasting momentum for innovation-driven growth.

"Uniting the Prairies is the main stage of Prairie tech - a platform that showcases the strength, ambition and momentum of founders building across our region," Executive Director of Co.Labs and organizer of Uniting the Prairies Jonathan Lipoth said. "We're grateful for Innovation Saskatchewan's support in strengthening the conference's connectivity and making Saskatoon the place where Prairie tech meets at UP26."