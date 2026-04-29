Saskatchewan Value Added Agriculture Revenue Reaches Record $8.4 Billion

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2026

Saskatchewan's value-added agricultural sector is showing steady growth, reaching a record $8.4 billion in revenue for 2024-25, almost double the amount achieved 10 years ago.

"Thanks to the strength of this sector and the quality of our crops and livestock, Saskatchewan is on track to achieve its Growth Plan target of $10 billion in value-added agriculture revenue by 2030," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “Recent plant openings and expansions demonstrate investor confidence in the province and position us for future growth.”

"With more than 300 food processors employing over 5,000 people, value-added agriculture is playing a vital role in providing food security to over 160 countries across the globe," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "It also strengthens Saskatchewan's economy by keeping more value in the province, increasing investment, creating jobs and building opportunities here at home."

In 2024-25, food manufacturing made up close to 95 per cent of the province's total value-added revenue (2024-25 numbers are based on preliminary estimates provided by Statistics Canada). Saskatchewan's food manufacturing value increased by 150 per cent between 2012 and 2024, surpassing other provinces in the percentage increase.

Saskatchewan is also on track to achieve its Growth Plan target of processing 75 per cent of canola grown in the province with the opening of Cargill's new Regina facility and the expansion of the Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) canola crush plant in Yorkton.

The Government of Saskatchewan and partners are hosting the Agri-Value Forum and Networking Event April 30 to May 1 in Saskatoon. More than 150 people from the value-added industry including food processors, suppliers, investors and government representatives will attend.

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AgricultureReginaPhone: 306-787-5174Email: ag.media@gov.sk.ca