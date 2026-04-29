Province Invests Nearly $1.2 Million in School Based Restorative Justice to Strengthen and Protect Saskatchewan Communities

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $288,876 into school-based restorative justice programs annually over the next four fiscal years, for a total of nearly $1.2 million.

School-based restorative justice programs address bullying and conflict in schools while promoting positive relationships and student well-being. These community-based programs help children and youth resolve conflicts, develop leadership abilities, build positive relationships, and improve their academic achievements.

"Investing in school-based restorative justice is an investment in safer, stronger communities and brighter futures for our youth," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "When young people are given the right tools to repair harm, rebuild trust, and understand the impact of their actions, we not only resolve conflicts, we also prevent them. Supporting our youth helps shape them into the thoughtful and compassionate leaders that our communities will one day depend on."

These programs are an integral part of the province's commitment to restorative justice, which emphasizes repairing harm, ensuring accountability, and promoting community involvement.

School-based restorative justice programs, such as the Restorative Action Program (RAP) based in Saskatoon, have been a long-standing part of Saskatchewan's approach to youth well-being and complement other provincial initiatives.

"Supporting RAP means healthier schools where conflict is viewed through a restorative lens rather than a punitive one, prioritizing accountability, healing, and the shift from surviving to thriving," RAP President Leane Durand said.

In the 2024-25 school year, RAP has been accessed by more than 14,000 students and we have facilitated more than 480 successful mediations. Many students self-referred to the program, which indicates a willingness to recognize potential harm to themselves and others.

According to the Centre for Forensic Behavioural Science and Justice at the University of Saskatchewan, students who participate in restorative justice show improved communication, increased school retention and academic perseverance and lower instances of severe conflict.

For more information, visit Restorative Justice Programs | Profiles | Government of Saskatchewan

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Kerri Ward-Davis

Justice and Attorney General

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8621

Email: kerri.warddavis2@gov.sk.ca